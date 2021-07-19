Good Works: Centro Latino serves and supports Hispanic residents through pandemic

When the pandemic first forced Centro Latino to close its office at First Baptist Church in La Crosse and cancel all its English language classes, the four-person team at Centro Latino, remained undaunted in their mission to serve and support Spanish-speaking immigrants in adjusting to their new lives here.
If anything, in fact, they doubled down, blending seamlessly with the Coulee Region Immigration Task Force to meet the needs of the people they serve.
“We closed, but there’s a lot we can do by telephone and email, especially with the task force,” said Centro Latino coordinator and Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration Antona Schedlo, offering an exhaustive list of what they accomplished during the pandemic for those who lost jobs.
“God bless the immigration task force and their families for all their work. Without them, all this would not have happened,” she added.
They began by accessing funds from the La Crosse Community Foundation and Great Rivers United Way’s La Crosse Area Emergency Response Fund to ensure basic needs were met. They followed that by collaborating with the Hunger Task Force to distribute food boxes, The Parenting Place to provide diapers and the Gilbert Brown Foundation to provide toys and Christmas gifts to families in need. They also partnered with Couleecap to provide rent and energy assistance.
Centro Latino and task force members also worked to encourage and help their clients complete the census and then to educate about the vaccine.
“We wanted to help them overcome any hesitation about getting the vaccine. Many are eager to get it. Some think they can’t get it,” said Schedlo’s fellow FSPA and Centro Latino co-worker Sister Marie Kyle. “We provide information in their own language to help them understand that anyone can get the vaccine and that even if they’re undocumented, they need it for us to achieve herd immunity.”
Schedlo said Centro Latino has been collaborating with Catholic Charities, but with the new changes to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the center will need bilingual volunteers, pro bono legal services (bilingual) and lawyers to guide them in other immigration matters.
Financial support is also needed to document immigrants. The fee to register for a green card is $1,285, and registering for DACA costs $495.
“That can be beyond reach for many individuals, let alone entire families,” said Schedlo.
The task force and Centro Latino are also planning to develop a scholarship fund for student immigrants who are attending the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse, Viterbo University or Western Technical College to offset the out-of-state tuition the students must pay. Setting up the fund is another project where Centro Latino could use legal expertise.
“It’s in everyone’s best interest to care for one another in our community,” said Schedlo. “Helping people who are undocumented become legal workers and consumers not only helps immigrants, but the economic and cultural gains benefit everyone.”