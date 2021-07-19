Good Works: Centro Latino serves and supports Hispanic residents through pandemic

Centro Latino and task force members also worked to encourage and help their clients complete the census and then to educate about the vaccine.

“We wanted to help them overcome any hesitation about getting the vaccine. Many are eager to get it. Some think they can’t get it,” said Schedlo’s fellow FSPA and Centro Latino co-worker Sister Marie Kyle. “We provide information in their own language to help them understand that anyone can get the vaccine and that even if they’re undocumented, they need it for us to achieve herd immunity.”

Schedlo said Centro Latino has been collaborating with Catholic Charities, but with the new changes to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the center will need bilingual volunteers, pro bono legal services (bilingual) and lawyers to guide them in other immigration matters.

Financial support is also needed to document immigrants. The fee to register for a green card is $1,285, and registering for DACA costs $495.

“That can be beyond reach for many individuals, let alone entire families,” said Schedlo.