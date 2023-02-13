Each Monday evening, Trinity Lutheran offers a hot meal to people who need it. A collaboration with more than eight community groups, Monday Meals served more than 5,000 hot, healthy meals last year, all through volunteers and donations and all served with a side of conversation for those who want to talk.

The need is growing. This year, meal counts have doubled to more than 200 each week, and the program needs support to meet that growing need, especially for takeout containers and kitchen equipment maintenance.

Cheryl Harnwell is the head coordinator for Monday Meals.

What motivates you in your volunteer work with Monday Meals?

I always knew I would do volunteer work when I retired from my full-time job. It is a rewarding experience to give our guests their meals and hold conversations with them. These conversations are opportunities to learn about their lives, personal experiences and where they are at that moment. So many of them say, “God bless you for doing this.”

I did not get involved when my children were growing up because that was their time, and all our efforts went into their activities and what was important to them. I have four children, all grown up now and raising their own children. It is a new phase in my life to share with my grandchildren this ministry as they see and experience firsthand the needs of others. It really is something for Trinity to advocate for and practice what Christ calls us to be to those needing a hand up.

Who is one person you would like to work at or with at Monday Meals?

The one person I would have liked to work with at Monday Meals is my Grandma K. She was a wonderful, caring and giving person. I am very blessed to work with a wonderful group of people who work hard to keep Monday Meals going and hold the same characteristics about serving that my Grandma K did.

This is a very generous and kind group of people from many churches and organizations coming together to do God’s work at Trinity. I would like to see more organizations join us to keep this program going. The more hands we have working, the easier it is for everyone.

What is your favorite meal to cook at home and enjoy with your family?

My favorite meal to cook is Thanksgiving dinner. Turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, and homemade buns and pie are all special dishes to share. It’s my favorite because family is together to celebrate the holiday.

Holidays were also a big deal when I was growing up, and we always had people who were alone for the holiday who would spend the day with us. I carried this along with me into adulthood. If we knew someone who was alone, we invited them to dinner with us. Many of us have so much to be thankful for, and it doesn’t take much to share our time and a meal.

My family and this holiday are a reminder of what we can be and should be thankful for in our lives each day. For me, this translates into serving each Monday.