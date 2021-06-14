Good Works: Children's Museum weathers the COVID-19 storm

At the Children’s Museum of La Crosse, we have educated and entertained 1.2 million visitors from across the region over the last 22 years.
In March 2020, COVID-19 forced us to close our doors for what we thought would be a couple of months. Little did we know our doors would remain closed for nearly 15 months, eliminating all of our visitors and 75% of our operating revenue.
Now, PLAY is happening again. It wasn’t easy, but thanks to guidance from our volunteer board of directors that began meeting virtually, and fiscally responsible decisions pre-dating the pandemic, the museum was able to weather the storm.
Without revenue or visitors there were tough decisions to be made and we were forced to reduce our staff and all expenses to a minimum. To sustain fixed operating expenses, we took advantage of state and federal funding. The La Crosse Community Foundation, donors, sponsors, members and vendors supported us as well and we are grateful.
How we did it
Shortly after we closed, a volunteer COVID Committee was formed to review case data, research, and best practices regionally and nationally. With their guidance, the Children’s Museum reopened to the public on June 3 with limited hours, masks for guests age 3+, and pre-scheduled visits to offer the most protection to our littlest visitors who can’t be vaccinated or wear a mask.
Public drinking fountains have been removed (bottle filler coming soon), and we have installed new HVAC filters, hand sanitizing stations, and plexiglass panels at the front desk. We have added new cleaning protocols and are replacing high touch items regularly.
Celebrating PLAY every day
Museum memberships have been extended by the full number of days remaining when the museum closed for the pandemic on March 16, 2020. This is our way of thanking our members for their patience and understanding as we navigated the pandemic alongside our community.
We look forward to seeing our longtime members and meeting new guests in the coming weeks. As we use our slow start to train new staff and ramp up to busier days ahead, we plan to add back birthday parties, rentals and programming when possible, and this fall we are installing a great new manufacturing exhibit.
The museum is made for children and families, our mission remains to offer affordable opportunities for the young and the young at heart to learn, connect and grow through interactive play. Our first day open the adults seemed as happy as the children were to be back. One mother told us she has made reservations to visit three times next week!
Here at the museum we believe in the power of PLAY and positivity. We are still smiling, even if it’s under our masks, we are happy to be open again.