Good Works: Children's Museum weathers the COVID-19 storm

Public drinking fountains have been removed (bottle filler coming soon), and we have installed new HVAC filters, hand sanitizing stations, and plexiglass panels at the front desk. We have added new cleaning protocols and are replacing high touch items regularly.

Celebrating PLAY every day

Museum memberships have been extended by the full number of days remaining when the museum closed for the pandemic on March 16, 2020. This is our way of thanking our members for their patience and understanding as we navigated the pandemic alongside our community.

We look forward to seeing our longtime members and meeting new guests in the coming weeks. As we use our slow start to train new staff and ramp up to busier days ahead, we plan to add back birthday parties, rentals and programming when possible, and this fall we are installing a great new manufacturing exhibit.

The museum is made for children and families, our mission remains to offer affordable opportunities for the young and the young at heart to learn, connect and grow through interactive play. Our first day open the adults seemed as happy as the children were to be back. One mother told us she has made reservations to visit three times next week!