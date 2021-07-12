Good Works: Cia Siab brings hope, resources to Hmong community through pandemic and beyond

Xiong points to the Zoom parties that have replaced needlepoint circles and youth groups that now meet online. Staff and volunteers now check on community elders by weekly telephone calls and food deliveries instead of in-person visits.

“It’s been challenging to learn how to work with clients in this pandemic because so much of our work is social and relationship-based. Not to have that has been really hard,” said Xiong.

Cia Siab currently employs 14 full-time and six part-time staff members. During the pandemic, Xiong and one other person staff the office — one upstairs and one downstairs for safety. Everyone else works from home. Coordinating services is more complicated now, and it’s hard on staff not to see firsthand the people they serve.

“It’s hardest on the elders because a lot of them don’t read or write, and so much of what we’re still able to do is through the internet. Even if they do read or write, many don’t have wi-fi access. Many also don’t drive,” said Xiong. “Even before the pandemic they were feeling isolated.”