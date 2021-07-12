Good Works: Cia Siab brings hope, resources to Hmong community through pandemic and beyond

Imagine choosing between certain execution for standing up for freedom or fleeing your home to rebuild your life halfway around the world — to a place where the language and customs are entirely foreign, where your ways aren’t entirely understood and the climate frigidly and dangerously different from the one you know.
Perhaps the greatest comfort one would find in their new home is others like themselves, those who understand and seek to preserve honored traditions and sacred beliefs and those who help bridge the old and new worlds. That’s precisely the support Cia Siab provides for people of Hmong descent in the local region.
Translated into English, Cia Siab means “depend, hope, rely.” It’s a fitting name for an organization that brings all those things to the people it serves, that works to engage and empower Hmong citizens and allies to advocate for gender and racial justice while building a culturally vibrant Hmong community.
While it’s never been an easy job, it’s one that has become considerably more difficult during the pandemic, according to executive director Xong Xiong.
“The coronavirus has upended basically everything,” said Xiong. “It’s taken a toll because it’s a lot about isolation, and we’re all about eliminating that. All our programming has gone virtual, and it takes three times the work to do it that way versus face-to-face.”
Xiong points to the Zoom parties that have replaced needlepoint circles and youth groups that now meet online. Staff and volunteers now check on community elders by weekly telephone calls and food deliveries instead of in-person visits.
“It’s been challenging to learn how to work with clients in this pandemic because so much of our work is social and relationship-based. Not to have that has been really hard,” said Xiong.
Cia Siab currently employs 14 full-time and six part-time staff members. During the pandemic, Xiong and one other person staff the office — one upstairs and one downstairs for safety. Everyone else works from home. Coordinating services is more complicated now, and it’s hard on staff not to see firsthand the people they serve.
“It’s hardest on the elders because a lot of them don’t read or write, and so much of what we’re still able to do is through the internet. Even if they do read or write, many don’t have wi-fi access. Many also don’t drive,” said Xiong. “Even before the pandemic they were feeling isolated.”
To alleviate the isolation, Cia Siab has applied for grants to help provide electronics like iPads and wi-fi capabilities to increase communication with and between elders. But teaching Hmong elders how to use it, especially considering many can’t read or write, has presented new challenges. For pandemic safety reasons, staff and volunteers are restricted from entering clients’ homes, and it’s too cold to meet outside. YouTube has been helpful in that effort, but only after learning how to navigate to and use the platform. Much of what would typically be written must be illustrated with photos instead.
“It’s been a real challenge,” said Xiong, noting that all the complications have increased the agency’s workload and its community’s needs two- or threefold.
“We need more volunteers who speak Hmong to check in with elders, more food to address hunger in clients’ homes and more financial support to help families that have lost their jobs. We just don’t have the staff and resources to meet the increased needs. But we won’t stop. For as long as this takes, we’ll keep doing the best we can.”
