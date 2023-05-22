When Hmoob people were forced to relocate from the mountains of Southeast Asia to Wisconsin, maintaining their rich culture became a significant challenge as they navigated the challenges of assimilation.

Recognizing the need to preserve this unique, precious heritage and develop a sense of belonging, Hmoob — also spelled Hmong — community members in La Crosse created Cia Siab, Inc., to safeguard and celebrate their culture and provide comprehensive social services for Hmoob victims of violence. By offering educational resources, cultural events and community support, Cia Siab supports and advocates for Hmoob people while revitalizing their distinct traditions.

One of the ways they do this is through the Hmoob Language and Culture Camp, a nonresidential experience for middle and high school students from La Crosse County. Each August, the students gather for 10 days to increase their Hmoob language skills and build cultural knowledge through gardening, paj ntaub (embroidery), singing and playing games that build community.

The camp costs Cia Siab about $250 per student, including busing and fresh, healthy Hmoob meals during the camp. To ensure Hmoob students have the opportunity to attend, Cia Siab seeks community support through the La Crosse Giving Catalog at lacrossegivingcatalog.com.

Linda Xiong is the associate director at Cia Siab, Inc.

Why is it important for Hmoob people to continue speaking their native language?

Learning the native languages of our ancestors is a critical part of developing a healthy cultural identity, no matter who we are or where we come from. History, culture, worldviews, values and humor are all communicated through language in subtle ways that can't be easily translated. Our Hmoob elders, many of whom fought alongside American soldiers in the Vietnam War, are growing older. And there is fear that their cultural knowledge and wisdom will leave with them unless we make an intentional effort to hear their stories and learn from them while they are still here. For this reason, our Hmoob Culture and Language Camp is intergenerational in nature. It provides daily opportunities for our young people to interact with and learn from our elders while building their own cultural identities.

Do you have any favorite memories of the language and culture camp?

2022 was our first year returning to in-person camp due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and it was filled with so many memorable moments. One that has stayed with me is the celebration we held for our youth at the end of camp, to which we invited families and elders who participated in our weekly programming. As part of this celebration, the youth worked all week to learn an original Hmoob song and performed it for the crowd. This took so much courage! Everyone loved it. I hope that this song, and the way they felt singing it to our elders, is something they remember as fondly as I do.

If you could spend $1 million on the people you serve, how would you spend it?

Existing financial hardships in the Hmoob community were made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving many families who were "getting by" before without the resources now to meet their family's daily needs, even though they are working harder than ever. If I could spend $1 million to assist them, I would use it to provide them some relief from the daily stress of their lives so they could focus more time and energy on loving one another, healing from the past traumas of war and poverty and helping us reimagine and build a strong, vibrant community where we all thrive. Cia Siab is the Hmoob word for hope, and that's what I'd like to offer the Hmoob community.