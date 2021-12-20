Good Works: Connecting residents to work and training

Workforce Connections Inc. (WCI) is a private, non-profit 501©(3) organization that provides employment and training assistance in Western Wisconsin since 1983.

We connect people to community resources and bridge gaps that may exist that prevent individuals from reaching the next level of their employment and training journey. WCI’s mission is “to connect people, work and training” and our vision is “to strengthen communities through building the workforce.”

Our values provide the guideposts to everything we do and how we do it.

WE ARE Connected:

We believe in collaboration in our communities, partnerships, and resources to provide the best level of service we can.

WE ARE Committed:

Our well-trained staff are committed and dedicated to enhancing the organization through innovation and forward thinking.

WE ARE Compassionate:

We treat every person as an individual and serve them with compassion, dignity, and respect.

WE ARE Accountable:

Rooted in integrity, we hold ourselves accountable for the quality of our work and the results we achieve as individuals and team members.

WE ARE Empowering:

The work we do builds the skills of those we serve to support the goal of advancing self –sufficiency.

WE ARE Driven:

We take pride in being recognized for providing solutions to people, businesses, and communities as being leaders in connecting talent to the workforce.

WCI operates programs that address workforce readiness and training, and we use a blend of resources to build on current programs to expand outreach to underserved populations.

WCI focuses on three key areas: Employment, education and empowerment. With these three focuses, we find it most effective to have our offices located in Job Centers and on Western Technical College campuses so that we are easily accessed by those in need.

WCI hires and trains career planners who meet with eligible individuals, conduct formal and informal career assessments and work together to identify and meet the individual’s needs consistent with the policy of the programs. These career planners are experienced in motivational interviewing, case management, career planning, coaching, teaching, job search, resources and referral and all ancillary issues associated with the populations served.

During the pandemic, our services were provided virtually and continued without interruption. Community members can find us by going to our website and completing the “request services” form. One of our trained staff will reach out in response within one business day.

The gap that WCI sees most frequently is for services to the individuals living below 200% of poverty who are working. Many of the funding streams currently available to WCI are designed to serve the unemployed and/or those under 115% of poverty. However, there are many families that are employed but continue to be at risk as their wages do not allow them to make ends meet in a family sustaining way. These families are identified as asset limited, income constrained, employed (or ALICE). There are limited funding opportunities for this population, and we continue to explore, expand and adjust current funding to meet the variety of needs of this population.

WCI is here to provide services and resources to eligible families, and the thing we need most is referrals for people who may be eligible for our programs. If you know someone who needs a hand up, encourage them to reach out through on our website, and our welcoming staff will connect them with services.

Teresa Pierce is executive director of Workforce Connections Inc.

