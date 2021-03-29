Good Works: Consumer Credit Counseling adjusts during pandemic

What do you do when your face to face interactions with consumers comes to a startling halt and your counseling appointments drop drastically overnight? This is exactly what happened when the pandemic reared its ugly head last March.

Our agency had to make a conscientious decision to take the sour lemons of COVID-19 and turn these lemons into lemonade. It all began with providing our staff with the capability to work from home and has evolved into virtual counseling sessions for consumers struggling with their finances and financial education for those wishing to gain knowledge. We have not only increased our capacity as a result of the pandemic, but our resolve and commitment to our mission is stronger than ever.

Consumer Credit Counseling Service is a nonprofit that specializes in helping individuals and families achieve financial stability and improve their quality of life. We accomplish this and enhance the community by providing education, counseling, advocacy, and financial management programs.

Many of our services are provided free of charge. Our budget and credit counseling sessions, the core of what we do, are geared to assist individuals and families ease financial fatigue by helping them save more money, reduce their debt, and plan for those unexpected events such as a pandemic, an unplanned surgery or a roof replacement on their home.

