Good Works: Consumer Credit Counseling adjusts during pandemic

What do you do when your face to face interactions with consumers comes to a startling halt and your counseling appointments drop drastically overnight? This is exactly what happened when the pandemic reared its ugly head last March.
Our agency had to make a conscientious decision to take the sour lemons of COVID-19 and turn these lemons into lemonade. It all began with providing our staff with the capability to work from home and has evolved into virtual counseling sessions for consumers struggling with their finances and financial education for those wishing to gain knowledge. We have not only increased our capacity as a result of the pandemic, but our resolve and commitment to our mission is stronger than ever.
Consumer Credit Counseling Service is a nonprofit that specializes in helping individuals and families achieve financial stability and improve their quality of life. We accomplish this and enhance the community by providing education, counseling, advocacy, and financial management programs.
Many of our services are provided free of charge. Our budget and credit counseling sessions, the core of what we do, are geared to assist individuals and families ease financial fatigue by helping them save more money, reduce their debt, and plan for those unexpected events such as a pandemic, an unplanned surgery or a roof replacement on their home.
These sessions are conducted by National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC) and United States Housing and Urban Development (HUD) accredited counselors. Sessions are comprehensive in nature and help consumers identify their financial goals (68% of consumers operate without financial goals), understand their debt through the use of an educational credit pull, create a sustainable budget with their financial goals in mind, identify underlying issues which may include the creation of a debt management plan, and forge a plan of action which acts as a road map for them to experience success.
While we have seen a decrease in sessions due to the pandemic and the need to social distance, we continue to assist one individual at a time with the mindset that financial counseling and education can alter the course of a person’s life and impact future generations.
The National Endowment for Financial Education states “nearly nine in 10 Americans (88%) say the COVID-19 crisis is causing stress on their personal finances” (https://www.nefe.org/news/polls/2020/survey-covid-19-crisisi-causing-financial-stress.aspx).
While we have not experienced the full impact of this statement from a counseling perspective, we anticipate the need for our services to greatly increase in 2021 as assistance programs come to an end and consumers find themselves in a state of financial fatigue.
Support from the United Way, foundations, companies, financial institutions and individual donors make these life changing sessions a reality for those seeking our services. As one consumer recently stated, “You are really making a difference in people’s lives in helping them climb back up from the mistakes of the past.”
Alex Volten is director of counseling at Consumer Credit Counseling Service.