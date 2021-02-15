Good Works: Coulee Recovery Center provides essential services

More than 50 years ago the West Central Council on Alcoholism Inc. was established to support individuals struggling with alcoholism. The organization formed after serving as a committee of the local Community Chest which today is known as Great Rivers United Way.
The organization began as a grassroots organization to provide resources, referrals, and support through phone calls with individuals and families seeking sobriety. Through the years the organization adjusted to meet the needs of the community, eventually becoming Coulee Council on Addictions, reinforcing that it was here to support anyone struggling with a substance use disorder or addiction.
Recently with a commitment to reducing stigma and the building of the new facility, the organization began focusing on recovery, and rebranded as Coulee Recovery Center.
Despite the pandemic we continue to provide services through our four main pillars; Early Intervention and Crisis, Prevention and Education, Recovery Services and Collaboration and Advocacy.
Early Intervention and Crisis are those calls that we receive from individuals and families because “today is the day.” During the pandemic, most of these are phone calls much like the early days of our organization.
We are available 24/7 for individuals and families to talk through their needs and help them find the services they need. Often times this may be one of Coulee’s very own recovery coaches that have become a central part of what our organization does as we recognize the effectiveness of someone who has been in their shoes supporting someone navigating through the variety of resources in this community.
Prevention/Education is a key component of our organization, and while many of the services we are providing right now in this pillar may look different — with video and Zoom-delivered curriculum — we are still working with local school districts to help deliver evidence based activities for students.
Recovery Services is the bulk of the work we do and is the very reason for having a building like the one we do on Ferry Street. Individuals seeking recovery need connection, and while we had to close down many of our in-person programs, we have found ways to deliver programming virtually. Since May we have been providing space for support groups to meet in person using very strict protocols.
To date we are now hosting as many meetings a month as we did in the old building but still working to hit the numbers we did in early March. We are currently working out plans to open our Drop In Center in the near future and will slowly be adding back other services as we can do so safely.
And finally, Collaboration and Advocacy. Staff and board members currently serve on a variety of committees and area task forces in an effort to bring the voice of all of individuals and families struggling with recovery to the table. As decisions are made it is an important perspective to consider.
As the Coulee Recovery Center plans for the future, we work to respond to the ever-changing world of supporting those with substance use disorder. The community has been very supportive of our efforts through the years and as we expand and reopen its continued support will be vital. We likely will not be able to hold our annual April event and that will leave a financial gap in our budget.
We will need donations from throughout the region to help make up for that loss. If you are interested in learning more about how you can help — please check out our website at www.couleecouncil.org or call 608-784-4177 to see how to help!
Cheryl Hancock is executive director of the Coulee Recovery Center. Good Works columns, which highlight the good work done by local nonprofits, appear Mondays in the Tribune.