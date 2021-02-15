Good Works: Coulee Recovery Center provides essential services

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Prevention/Education is a key component of our organization, and while many of the services we are providing right now in this pillar may look different — with video and Zoom-delivered curriculum — we are still working with local school districts to help deliver evidence based activities for students.

Recovery Services is the bulk of the work we do and is the very reason for having a building like the one we do on Ferry Street. Individuals seeking recovery need connection, and while we had to close down many of our in-person programs, we have found ways to deliver programming virtually. Since May we have been providing space for support groups to meet in person using very strict protocols.

To date we are now hosting as many meetings a month as we did in the old building but still working to hit the numbers we did in early March. We are currently working out plans to open our Drop In Center in the near future and will slowly be adding back other services as we can do so safely.

And finally, Collaboration and Advocacy. Staff and board members currently serve on a variety of committees and area task forces in an effort to bring the voice of all of individuals and families struggling with recovery to the table. As decisions are made it is an important perspective to consider.