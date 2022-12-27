Good Works: Coulee Region Humane Society

As La Crosse County’s sole humane society and stray-holding facility, Coulee Region Humane Society works to provide the best care possible for all pets at the shelter — serving as their voice, advocate and caregiver. Their goal is to place all healthy and adoptable animals into forever loving homes and humanely euthanize only animals that are unhealthy or pose a public health risk.

CRHS values animals of every kind and promises it will never turn an animal in La Crosse County away, regardless of its circumstance. And in the words of its executive director, Heather Drievold, “We value love, we value life, and we value community.”

Do you have any pets?All my pets have been adopted from CRHS. I have two boxers: Arya, who is six years old, and Jax, who is 7. Boxers are my favorite breed. They always bring me joy after a stressful day at work. Because they are so goofy and entertaining, it’s difficult not to laugh at their antics! Jax is very vocal and loves nothing more than to carry on a conversation with you. Arya is incredibly affectionate and loves giving kisses. She also loves to be dressed up in costumes and outfits by my daughter. Lulu, our one-eyed, two-year-old cat, was initially only supposed to be a temporary foster, but my family and I were so captivated by her affectionate personality and adorable chirps we had to adopt her. Finally, we also have a turtle named Squirtle, who is 11 years old.

What would shock most people to learn about Coulee Region Humane Society?I feel what would shock most people to learn about CRHS is just how much we offer in support of our community and the pets that reside in it. Every dog adopted from CRHS can go through one of our training courses at no cost to the adopter. We have staff who are knowledgeable about pet behavior and are happy to answer questions posed by any person, not just adopters. We also offer financial assistance for emergency veterinary care and low-cost spay-neuter assistance to low-income households.

Our amazing volunteers, Pet Therapy Teams, and Humane Education program provide additional learning opportunities and emotional support to a wide range of people in our community. We reach over 60,000 people a year with these programs alone. Every positive interaction we have with our community is a cherished accomplishment for us.

If you could wave a magic wand and change one thing about or related to CRHS, what would it be?If I could wave a magic wand, I would love to see a day when the shelter is no longer needed. Every pet would have a loving home. Every feral cat in La Crosse County would go through the TNVR (Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return) process and get spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and released back to the area they reside in as community cats instead of potentially being euthanized because no one wants to adopt them. Dogs and their humans would have the training needed for both to live safely and happily. But mostly, I would love to see that every pet owner can afford to fully provide for their pet’s care. We see a lot of community members who deeply care for their pets but cannot afford routine procedures for various reasons. Most people want the very best life for their pets, and I wish that dream could be equally realized for everyone.

About This Series: Good Works is published in partnership with the La Crosse Community Foundation. Each Monday, we feature individuals who help keep our community nonprofit organizations running, sharing what keeps them going, occasional insights into their lives outside work and what inspires them to continue serving others.

IN PHOTOS: Rotary Lights 2022