Good Works: Creating a space 'where people can grow, learn and make mistakes'

Michelle Mckinley has worked as supervisor at The Good Bean Recovery Café since 2019.

Good Bean provides job training and employment opportunities to people recovering from substance use disorder. Through community-based employment, training and independent skill-building, The Good Bean aims to support participants to overcome employment barriers while earning an income that reinforces self-sustainability. The Good Bean was developed by VARC, a nonprofit organization that offers a comprehensive and cooperative program for the general well-being and advancement of people with varying abilities.

What is your most memorable success story?

We have dry erase name tags. A client asked to write his name in permanent marker. I said, “Of course.” They responded, “I’m so proud of this name tag and never plan on taking it off.” The name tag in marker signified how proud he was of his place here and the identity he was taking on by being a barista. Something as small as a name tag for you or me was a foundation for his next path, and I’m so proud to be a part of it. He has since transitioned out of the program to community employment.

What do you look for in prospective employees?

We look for people who are ready for their next chapter. People who are eager to learn who they are and are driven to work at being their best selves. People who need a bit of support and training to solidify their foundations. We hope to offer programming to people in recovery and in the La Crosse community that are in need of employment training and support at a variety of levels.

How do you measure success in your mission?

Our goal is to add support to someone’s life. We create programming to meet clients where they are and build a program based on their goals. Success to us is having a place where people can grow, learn and make mistakes but want to come back and try again. Success is helping others find their path and creating skills and tools they can take and implement within their lives.

