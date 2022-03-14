Good Works: Dan Manke, president of La Crosse Neighborhoods Inc.

La Crosse Neighborhoods Inc. supports neighborhoods and grassroots projects by providing services that would be prohibitively expensive if each group had to pay for them individually. It provides member neighborhoods and projects with banking services, liability insurance, fundraising support, grant writing, email, document storage and many other things. The organization initially began to help Bluffside Neighborhood accept a grant from Burlington Northern. It has since grown to include seven neighborhoods, Drift Bikeshare, Veterans Memorial Pool, Free Little Pantries and other small projects in La Crosse and the surrounding area. Dan Manke serves as president of La Crosse Neighborhoods Inc.

How is your organization addressing equity?By sharing services, we provide access to a nonprofit to many projects that wouldn’t be large enough to become a nonprofit on their own. Many of our projects also promote equity. One of the projects under LCNI that is near and dear to my heart is the La Crosse Area Free Little Pantries. This project is a collaboration between Free Little Pantries found around the La Crosse area. We build, promote, stock and fundraise for these pantries to bring awareness to the issue of hunger in our community. Our first box went up at Hamilton Elementary in the summer of 2017 and has grown to include boxes at Lincoln, Longfellow, North Presbyterian and North Community Library (coming soon).

What has changed the most since your organization started?

We started simply as a group to support and promote neighborhoods, and over time we have become more inclusive and spread out to include projects and grassroots initiatives as well. Volunteer organizations have been hit hard by the pandemic, and I am proud that we have continued to function and provide support to the community during this difficult time.

I feel that it needs to be mentioned that although I am the current president of the organization, I am merely standing on the shoulders of those who came before me. We wouldn’t be where we are without them. Nor could we function without the support of the wonderful people who volunteer their time to serve on our board and executive team.

What do you love the most about La Crosse?

In addition to being a wonderland of outdoor activities and opportunities, La Crosse is an amazing community full of people who are willing to take time out of their lives to help others. There are so many amazing nonprofits and groups throughout the city. From the time we first moved into the city from Shelby almost eight years ago, my wife and I have been continually amazed by the generosity in time, money and work we see all around us here in La Crosse.

We have had the pleasure of working with and receiving support from, in no particular order and forgive me if I miss a few, Beer by Bike Brigade, Gundersen Global Partners, Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, League of the Ridiculous, La Crosse Soup, La Crosse Community Foundation, Hamilton Community School, Boys and Girls Club, YMCA, YWCA, Skate for Kids, Catholic Charities, Everyone needs a Helping Hand, Habitat for Humanity, Rotary Lights, WAFER, Grenadiers, La Crosse Promise, Neighborhood Resource Officers, Grow La Crosse, Joint Development Corporation, various city departments and committees, La Crosse County, La Crosse Skyrockers and so many more.

