Good Works: Darrell Ferguson, Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin

Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin (Goodwill NCW) has been serving 35 counties in north central Wisconsin since 1971 through its mission of elevating people by eliminating barriers to employment. It focuses on people who are underserved, underrepresented and disadvantaged who want to build their skills, obtain and retain employment and improve their financial stability. In addition to job skills training, Goodwill NCW provides wraparound support and partners with other like-minded organizations to advance its mission. Darrell Ferguson is the community outreach specialist for Goodwill NCW.

What do you wish more people understood about your organization or the people you serve?

Our mission starts with the generous donations we receive. By collecting donations, we help divert on average 50-55 million pounds of materials from our landfills each year and are able to provide job training to people with disabilities and other barriers to employment. In 2021, program participants received nearly 10,000 hours of on-the-job training in our La Crosse, Onalaska and Tomah stores.

We have partnerships with local organizations and regularly offer our job-skills training and financial programs to individuals of all ages to improve their financial stability. For example, we partner with school districts in the area to give students with disabilities work experience through our School-to-Work program and with The Good Fight Community Center to offer training to at-risk youth. Through our work with Veterans Affairs and local VFWs, we are supporting and teaching job skills to veterans seeking sustained employment.

As the community outreach specialist, I am looking to expand our community partnerships to make an even bigger impact in our community.

How does your work with youth affect your outlook on the future?

Having grown up in a poor community in Chicago, I am passionate about the power of education. That was something that was repeatedly encouraged and emphasized at home. My father always told us, “Education is the one thing you can’t lose and that no one can take away from you.”

I enjoy learning and want to help people see that they can get joy out of learning, too, and benefit from it. Bringing awareness to the resources available and teaching employment, soft and digital skills allow me to make an impact on people’s futures.

What do you do in your free time that fills your bucket?

When I moved to La Crosse, I accepted a small role at the community theater. This introduced me to the diverse live entertainment scene in La Crosse. The two performances I am most proud of are a recurring role for over five years portraying George Edwin Taylor, who was the first black man to run for president of the United States in 1904, opposite Theodore (Teddy) Roosevelt. He grew up right here in La Crosse. The second one was the opportunity to play Martin Luther King Jr. the night before he was assassinated at the Lorraine Motel. Both were educational for me and the public.

I also enjoy cooking and baking and come from a rich background of Southern cooking skills. My grandparents and my mom were farmers from Vicksburg, Mississippi, and cooking was a major part of their, and our, daily lives and culture. This was, and continues to be, the medium we used to learn and talk about the traditions, heritage and history of our family, and of people of color through conversations that were passed from generation to generation.