Good Works: Daryl Margeris of Consumer Credit Counseling Service focused on education, relationships

Daryl Mangeris is the executive director of Consumer Credit Counseling Service.

Consumer Credit Counseling Service helps individuals and families achieve financial stability to improve their quality of life. Financial stress can make people feel alone, but through education, counseling and debt management services, the agency walks with people on the path to financial freedom.

Who do you serve?Our nonprofit serves everyone regardless of income level or economic background. Most of the services we offer are free of charge, made possible by the generosity of foundations such as the La Crosse Community Foundation, the United Way, grants and private donations.

Alex and Lora head up the La Crosse office. They are certified, seasoned professionals who understand the stigma that often accompanies financial issues. Their vast knowledge of budget and credit, housing and student loans provide those seeking assistance with options that will benefit individuals and families alike. They can be reached by calling 800-350-CCCS (2227).

How is the work you do different from what you expected it to be?While my role as executive director focuses mainly on the administrative functions of the agency, I relish the opportunity to teach, whether it is in person or in a virtual format. I did not expect to spend as much time as I do in the office as I enjoy building relationships, sharing our mission and increasing our footprint, but it is an important function nonetheless. As my office is located at our headquarters in Sheboygan, I do not get to our La Crosse office as much as I would like.

What’s your dream staycation?

Before my first child was born back in 2000, I enjoyed riding dirt bikes. There was something special about blazing up a trail or hearing the whine of the bike behind me. Prior to this, I owned a street bike which I sold to purchase my then-to-be wife an engagement ring. I recently purchased a dual-sport bike that I can ride on the road as well as the trails. As it stands, riding this new bike will definitely be a part of my dream staycation.

What do you wish more people understood about your organization or the people you serve?

I wish more people understood that we are a nonprofit whose passion is to help individuals and families become financially stable. We do not judge anyone or their particular circumstances. Taking the first step to financial wellness begins by contacting us and making an appointment or participating in one of our financial education sessions. We realize this first step can be difficult.

