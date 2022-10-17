Good Works: Dave Clements, Riverside Park Foundation

When community volunteers worked to raise funds for the new bandshell at Riverside Park, they realized their work was just beginning. Seeing many other ways to improve the park, they created the Riverside Park Foundation with a mission to enhance all the parkland owned by the city of La Crosse.

Today, the foundation’s primary focus is raising funds to build new restrooms at Riverside Park. The new restrooms will have a larger ladies’ room, a family restroom and a storage area for Moon Tunes, La Crosse Concert Band and La Crosse Jazz Orchestra concerts. The city has pledged $250,000 for the project; the foundation so far has raised nearly that amount and has $110,000 to go.

Dave Clements is one of the founders of Riverside Park Foundation and serves on its board of directors.

What’s your earliest memory of being in Riverside Park?

My first real memory of Riverside Park was as a 16-year-old riding my motorcycle down into the park. In those days, there was access to the park down State Street, Main Street and Mount Vernon Street. It was part of a loop through downtown that we called “Buzz the Gut.” It took us from the Country Kitchen on Seventh and King streets down Main or State into the park, and then we used one of the other streets to leave the park and return to the Country Kitchen. Just a lot of young people out joyriding during a very innocent time in our lives.

What’s your favorite season for outdoor activities and why?

My favorite season for outdoor activity is fall — for many reasons. Fall golf is awesome, although leaves on the ground sometimes make it hard to find your ball if you miss the fairway. It’s also a great time for bike riding. We especially like going over to Lanesboro and riding their trails. With our new e-bikes, we get more enjoyment because we can go farther and work as hard or as light as we want because of the battery-assist feature of our Trek bikes. Fall is also great because of football, as we have Badger football season tickets, and my sister has been a Packers season ticket holder since 1963, which we get to share in.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be and why?

I wish I could take away everyone’s feelings of pain, anxiety, depression and deep sadness. Through my work with the Joe Was Just Joe Foundation, I can document that I have saved nine lives. Nine people are alive today because they heard our message, Joe’s story. They realized that suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem. Life is not easy for most of us. There are the fortunate few who have a near-perfect world, but on a whole, we all have struggles, pain, sorrow and ups and downs. My super power would be to eliminate the black hole that people find themselves in and don’t know how to get out of — or can’t get out of — and they don’t understand that there is help if they will only seek that help.