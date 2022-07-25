Good Works: David Marshall Quackenboss, La Crosse Dive Unit

The La Crosse Dive Unit fills an essential role for a county lining the banks of the Mississippi River: training people for and performing water rescue and recovery and promoting water safety. It’s a volunteer organization under the direction of the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department that also helps other counties’ search and recover units when needed.

David Marshall Quackenboss is the unit leader of the La Crosse Dive Unit. He said, put simply, the La Crosse Dive Unit rescues people when things go wrong, recovers items like vehicles when the unexpected happens and brings closure to families when there is a tragedy.

What is the most unexpected thing you’ve ever found in the river?

We have learned to expect the unexpected. Anything can end up in the river. Most interestingly, the dive unit went in at The Sportsman’s Boat Landing to hook up a minivan that had slid down the ramp and submerged. Divers trying to hook up the vehicle weren’t able to locate the hitch and instead found a Toyota Camry that had been reported stolen in Minneapolis several years earlier, driven to La Crosse and dumped in the West Channel of the Mississippi. We recovered two vehicles that day rather than the one anticipated.

What is one important skill that you think everyone should have?

I should say everyone should learn to be a competent swimmer because once you stop swimming, you start drowning, but my honest answer is for everyone to learn First Aid, CPR and know how to operate an AED. Knowing how to react in an emergency and how you can learn how to best respond in a beneficial way is the most important skill, whether on the water or anywhere else.

Accidents and emergencies tend to happen when we least expect them to, and while prevention (like wearing a personal floatation device and having a plan for what you are doing) is good, anything can happen. Knowing how to respond to get to safety, save a life and get emergency responders quickly are absolutely important. Knowing how to react to an emergency and to possibly be able to save a life — could there be any better way to serve others?

What was your most memorable dive — good or bad?

Helping a family find closure is not easy. We do not talk about the bad dives because they were a tragedy that changed a family forever. That stays with us — our team works to provide closure to a family that has experienced the unimaginable, and that grief, that dive, can be haunting for us but does not come close to the grief of losing a loved one.

The good dives are any dive operation where the entire dive team, both divers and tenders (our surface support without which we couldn’t do what we do), operate and go home safe to their families afterward. While I remember every dive I have performed in the Mississippi River day, night and under the ice, my most memorable dive was a few years back in the warm, blue water off Key Largo with my wife and three kids all diving with me.