Good Works: Debra Keller, Children's Clothes Closet at Trinity

With another Wisconsin winter quickly approaching, many parents will again be shopping for boots, coats, hats and mittens as their growing children will no longer fit into last year’s gear. For many local families, however, that will force difficult decisions, like whether to keep their child safe outdoors or heat their homes. That’s where the Children’s Clothes Closet at Trinity comes in.

A mission of Trinity Lutheran Church, the closet provides seasonal clothing, footwear and other essential clothing items free of charge to families in need. It’s one of three Trinity ministries that occur every Monday evening. The other ministries are the From the Heart Food Pantry and Monday Meals. The church collaborates with more than ten other churches and numerous community agencies to make Monday Ministries a reality. That includes the La Crosse Community Foundation, which recently granted the Children’s Clothes Closet $15,000 for winter clothes.

Debra Keller is social ministry chair and oversees the Monday Ministries at Trinity Lutheran.

What attracted you to this work?

About ten years ago, a group from Trinity brainstormed to see how they could work together for the sake of neighborhood kids who had problems securing warm clothing and other clothing essentials. From this meeting, the idea of the clothes closet at Trinity was born. The closet immediately grew from a small clothing closet serving one school to a closet of over six rooms that serves our entire community and surrounding areas. I was a teacher at the school and a member of Trinity at that time, so it was a perfect fit. Now that I’ve retired, it has been a way not only to serve but to keep in touch with many families and students. It has also been a way to build collaborative relations with other persons/groups seeking to help others. We have partnered with Onalaska First Lutheran by providing them space for their Teen Closet. By working together, we can now address clothing needs from birth through high school.

When you were a child, what was one of your favorite pieces of wintertime clothing?

My mom gifted me a fake fur hat with pom poms that I loved. It was warm and matched my coat and the pom poms on my ice skates. I think of that when kids pick out hats and gloves to match the new coat they receive from the closet. Every kid deserves warm clothing in our Wisconsin weather.

If a genie granted you three wishes, what would you get for the Children’s Clothes Closet?

Wish one would be to continue having the dedicated volunteers and supporters who work so hard to serve our population of families in need. Our volunteers come with the purpose to serve others. One couple, Bill and Bev Schilla, have dedicated themselves to sorting every piece of clothing that’s donated to our closet. They ensure anything donated passes the test of being clean and appropriate for kids. It is incredibly difficult at times.

Wish two would be for Trinity to be able to continue to collaborate with its faith partners and other community agencies and people who are dedicated to keeping Monday Ministries going to make a difference in the lives of kids and families in need. The Trinity congregation works very hard to physically maintain and support their building so that it can be a lighthouse in the community. This takes money and determination to keep the building available to house all of the Monday Ministries. We are grateful for financial support and volunteer service of others in our community.

Wish three would be to have more committed benefactors who could provide stable and long-term support for the closet so that this ministry could continue to serve those in need. We have some amazing people, like Grandma Anne, who contribute without wanting recognition or acknowledgment for their contributions and hard work. We are so thankful for their support and hope we can continue working together.