Good Works: Delivering food and building community

Mobile Meals of La Crosse was established in the fall of 1971 by a group of concerned citizens who felt there was a need to serve elderly people a nutritious meal.
To this day Mobile Meals operates with the mission to serve those in need, not only including seniors, but also disabled, home-bound and low-income individuals. With the support of the United Way and community donations, we are able to keep the cost of these meals minimal.
In addition, we have established a Guardian Angel fund to assist people in crisis. Our vision is to make La Crosse a healthier community and to allow people a better quality of life by serving healthy meals to all people in need, regardless of circumstances.
Mobile Meals delivers meals 7 days a week, 365 days a year, including holidays.
Annually over 30,000 meals are delivered. All meals are prepared at Mayo Clinic Health System by a professional culinary staff in accordance with current healthy meal guidelines and sensitivity to certain diet restrictions.
Volunteers are the backbone of Mobile Meals. Annually over 2,500 volunteers give unselfishly of their time to deliver meals. Volunteers are crucial in sustaining Mobile Meals and, without them, Mobile Meals simply would not exist. Delivering meals is a very rewarding way to give back to the community. Social isolation is a key factor for many of our clients and they look forward to visits. For some of them, the volunteer may be the only human contact they have that day. In addition, volunteers provide peace of mind to relatives and friends that their loved one’s well-being is being checked on.
Donna, for instance, looks forward each day to interacting with our volunteers. An artist, she is so appreciative of the service and volunteers that she often gives away paintings and drawings that she has created.
Over the past year many organizations have faced enormous challenges with the pandemic. Mobile Meals was no different. A decision was made to continue to deliver meals the entire time because many of our clients are vulnerable and have no other option for meals. In consultation with our partner Mayo Clinic Health System, we took every precaution to keep our clients and volunteers safe. In spite of all of these precautions, as expected we still had several volunteers who chose not to deliver during this uncertain time. Very understandable. In the same light, it was remarkable that we picked up a dozen new volunteers who presumed we would be in need of volunteers. This community is amazing.
Please consider a rewarding opportunity to volunteer. The basic needs of vulnerable people in our community continues to grow. Mobile Meals need for volunteers is an ongoing process.
Mike Desmond is interim director of Mobile Meals of La Crosse.