Good Works: Delivering food and building community

Donna, for instance, looks forward each day to interacting with our volunteers. An artist, she is so appreciative of the service and volunteers that she often gives away paintings and drawings that she has created.

Over the past year many organizations have faced enormous challenges with the pandemic. Mobile Meals was no different. A decision was made to continue to deliver meals the entire time because many of our clients are vulnerable and have no other option for meals. In consultation with our partner Mayo Clinic Health System, we took every precaution to keep our clients and volunteers safe. In spite of all of these precautions, as expected we still had several volunteers who chose not to deliver during this uncertain time. Very understandable. In the same light, it was remarkable that we picked up a dozen new volunteers who presumed we would be in need of volunteers. This community is amazing.