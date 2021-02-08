Good Works: Doing whatever it takes to serve youth

Heading into 2020, Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin — Tomah Club was excited to spend the year celebrating its 20th year anniversary.

Each day, for 20 years, hundreds of club members, grades 1-12, flooded through the doors to learn, grow and give back to the community through programs that focus on academic success, healthy habits and lifestyles, and good character and citizenship. With so much to celebrate, the club would never have guessed that in a few short months, the entire world would be facing a global pandemic that changed everything.

On March 15, the club made the announcement to families that it would follow the suit of the area school districts and ceased in-person services. The club could never have imagined the journey that would follow and the opportunities that would arise from enduring such difficult times.

Within days of temporarily closing the club, our staff used innovation and the tools of social media to introduce Club @ Home programming posting an activity to our Facebook pages several times a day. Hearing from families that they needed more resources and supplies, the club kicked off Club on the Go. Families were invited to stop by the club to grab Club on the Go kits during certain times each week.