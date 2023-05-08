People transitioning out of poverty and homelessness can get help from theExchange as they seek to set up a house or apartment to create a stable, nurturing environment for their families. The organization accepts donated household goods and gently used furniture from the community and then partners with social service and community advocates who bring clients in to shop for essential needs free of charge.

While theExchange focuses on repurposing donated goods, it often doesn’t receive a sufficient supply of some key items — specifically, simple metal bed frames and small kitchen appliances.

PM Sleep Center is providing the bed frames at cost, but theExchange still needs help to address the full need. So organizers are inviting the community to help through financial donations on the La Crosse Community Foundation’s giving catalog at lacrossegivingcatalog.com.

“Through purchasing and distributing these items to a greater number of clients, we can help more families get a good night’s sleep and prepare a healthy meal,” said Sheila Riley, a co-founder and volunteer at theExchange.

How did you and your fellow co-founders come up with the idea of theExchange?

theExchange is the result of our community’s generous response to the challenges of homelessness. It began in a garage as a place to store donated furniture until it could be routed to neighbors in need. When it became clear through conversations with area social workers that there was no single, organized source of home goods in La Crosse, we made a leap of faith that there was sufficient abundance in our community to create one. With fellow co-founders Mary Mueller, Cindy Sahlstrom, Joan Waniger and a growing number of dedicated volunteers, we developed theExchange from this earliest seed of a program into a community resource serving over 500 households annually. The Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration provided us with early encouragement and tangible support. Their commitment, along with many community groups and institutional collaborations, keep us going today.

What is the most unusual but useful gift/donation ever given to theExchange?

Much of what we receive is very utilitarian, and there isn’t spare room in our building to house exotic home goods. Lamps, however, are practical and come in a multitude of styles and sizes from different eras. One of the program favorites was a large 25-pound lamp with a big stone elephant base. We kept it at theExchange for a couple of years and displayed it near the entrance for clients and their advocates. It was an attention grabber and conversation starter, perfect for easing any anxiety. It became a bit of a mascot for the program. I don’t know when the elephant lamp departed for its new home, but I hope one of our neighbors is enjoying it as much as we did.

Who is one person, alive or dead, you would like to work at your organization and why?

I have already roped many family members and friends into volunteering at theExchange, so I need to think more broadly. I believe that theExchange is an easily replicated program and that many communities in Wisconsin and the mid-west are well-suited to start their own community furniture bank. I would love to engage someone who could draw wide attention to the impactful role furniture banks can play in addressing housing insecurity and reducing community waste. Matthew Desmond is a sociologist and author of the highly-acclaimed book "Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City," a study of eight Milwaukee families struggling with poverty and stable housing. If Matthew were to volunteer in the warehouse organizing and sorting donations or out in the community with our transport team, he could attest to a much larger audience the value and possibility of more communities instituting a similar model.