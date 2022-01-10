Good Works; Duane Lom, FIRST Robotics

Duane Lom is a trainer, robot inspector and 7 Rivers Regional Planning Committee member.

FIRST Robotics is a global volunteer-driven organization whose mission is to inspire young people to be science and technology leaders and innovators. It engages them in exciting mentor-based programs that build science, engineering and technology skills. It also inspires innovation and fosters well-rounded life capabilities, including self-confidence, communication and leadership.

Who do you serve?FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics is a community that prepares young people for the future through a suite of inclusive, team-based robotics programs for ages 4-18 (PreK-12). The program for high school-aged students is called FRC, which stands for First Robotics Competition. FRC got its start in the 7 Rivers region at La Crescent High school in 2009. In 2011, the 7 Rivers Robotics Coalition formed when new FRC teams were started at Aquinas High School, Central High School and Luther High School. Since then, teams have formed at high schools in Caledonia, Houston, Onalaska, Holmen, Westby, West Salem, Sparta and in Trempealeau County, based in Arcadia.

FIRST locally took a big step forward in 2017 with the initiation of the 7 Rivers Regional competition held at the La Crosse Center. It attracts 40-50 FRC teams from Wisconsin and surrounding states and from as far away as China.

What’s changed the most since your organization started?The biggest change I’ve seen in the past 11 years has been the growth of the FRC program. We’ve seen growth in the number of area teams, and in my time as a member of the FIRST Wisconsin Executive Advisory Board, I saw this growth across the state. There has been growth in support for the program from the schools, from parents, from area businesses and from community organizations like the La Crosse Community Foundation. We’ve also seen growth in the sheer number of volunteers supporting the program by working with area teams as coaches and mentors and the 100-plus volunteers needed at a regional competition event.

What inspires you about kids these days?

In working with the students as a mentor, I was most inspired by how engaged they were in all aspects of the FRC program. The students took a lot of pride and ownership in not only how their robot performed but in how their team performed. FIRST has a term for this; it is called “gracious professionalism.” Another term you’ll hear in FIRST is “cooperition,” where students work with other teams to produce the best result for both teams. It is great to see students lend a hand to another team to solve a performance issue with their robots. As a robot inspector and having spent my career in engineering, I’m inspired by the students’ ability to comprehend and apply the state-of-the-art technology utilized in the design and operation of their robots.

If you want to learn more about FIRST Robotics or to become involved as a volunteer, contact your local school, not only for the FRC program but your local elementary and middle schools, which may have FIRST programs for the younger students (called FLL for FIRST Lego League and FTC for FIRST Tech Challenge).

