Good Works: Dylan Hilliker of Mid West Music Fest

Dylan Hilliker is executive director of Mid West Music Fest. Mid West Music Fest is a music festival in the Driftless Region of Minnesota and Wisconsin that features regional artists. For more than 13 years, the fest has promoted music and art in the region while creating opportunities for area artists, stimulating downtown economic development and providing diverse educational resources for artists, community members and children.

What’s the best career advice you’ve ever received?

The best career advice I’ve gotten is to follow your passions. In the entertainment industry, there is a lot of talk about burnout. I think the best way to prevent burnout — other than listening to your body and taking time to rest when you need — is by having strong principles to guide you. Following your passions means setting those strong principles above anything else.

For me, my principles are helping artists fulfill their creative visions and building community through art. Those core tenants guide me in the work I do with the festival, as well as how I spend my time and energy outside of the festival. The second-best career advice I’ve gotten is to have a hobby, so your work doesn’t consume you. When festival planning is stressful, I know I can get relief in my hobbies (if you’re curious, some hobbies include: walking my dogs, biking and puzzling).

Is there a song that describes your work or the difference you make?

“Come Together” by The Beatles. We, as music festival planners, have a unique opportunity to design an experience that brings a bunch of different people into a space together. Music festivals and the entertainment industry are unique because they are some of the last places that we get to meet new people, try new things and build community as adults. I think that’s very special, and I take curating that experience very seriously — it’s a lot of what draws me to the live music industry. Because the festival is so eclectic, there is a wide variety of music lovers attending the festival. One of my favorite parts of working festivals is to see who comes every year because you see people from all different walks of life sharing the experience together. And a lot of the time, after the festival is over, my brain feels like the lyrics of the song aforementioned.

At the end of your career, looking back, what do you hope to see?

I’ve known since I was 16 years old that my main goal in life was to help musicians succeed and to build community through music. I hope that through the festival’s efforts, we can continue building the prestige of the Midwest music scene. My goal is to be able to provide each MWMF artist and alumni with a network of industry resources and connections to help them in furthering their careers. A lot of my job is educating people on what the Midwest music scene is and how many amazing artists there are and making sure industry players on the coasts have insight into what’s going on in the Midwest. When people look back at my time as executive director, I hope the community will see my devotion to supporting and uplifting music and art in the region and will remember me as someone who was hard-working, kind, dependable and caring.

