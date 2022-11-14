Good Works: Empowering BLACK youth

BLACK is a nonprofit organization serving the Greater La Crosse Black community that emphasizes youth programming within the organization and in community partnerships.

Among other programs, BLACK offers Ujima Circles in the La Crosse School District that, through social-emotional learning, help Black high school students develop skills around identity, advocacy, communication, mental health and relationships. The students then become mentors to elementary-age students.

It also co-leads the RHYMES program, a collaborative project with Cia Siab, The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection and YWCA La Crosse, providing 24-hour crisis response to runaway and homeless youth.

Shaundel Spivey co-founded BLACK with Jazzma Holland in 2015 and today serves as its executive director.

What song best describes your work with BLACK?

Two songs come to mind “I Can” by Nas and “Freedom” by Beyonce. These two songs describe the work we do perfectly. “I Can” helps us remember to put youth and knowledge at the forefront of our work. “Freedom” reminds us of the fight of the past and the fight of the present. It represents everything we, as Black people, have come from — a fight and sacrifice that cannot go unnoticed. Our work is about uplifting, empowering and centering the Black community and their voice.

If you could time travel, which period of time would you go back or forward to visit and why?

I would forward to the future where we have more equitable wealth, policies and a vibrant, trusting and accepting community. I am not completely sure about what year this will be, but I am optimistic that it will happen in the next 5-10 years. It will not be something easy to bring about. If we come together as a community, maybe La Crosse can be the exemplar of what it really means to be in a successful, equitable community.

What is the most important thing we can do to help end racism in our community?

This is difficult because there is never just one thing. The most important thing people can do to end racism is really examine themselves.

Internal reflection: We must ask ourselves what our identities are and how those identities shape how we view others and the world. Who we are impacts our bias and how we interact with others. True internal reflection is needed as a foundational step to effectively engage in equity, diversity and inclusion work.

Self-challenge: We need to challenge ourselves to get uncomfortable, putting ourselves in a new position to learn. Everyone’s self-challenge looks different. For some, it may be reading a book related to equity, diversity or inclusion, while for others, it might be engaging in an event that is different from their own culture or identity.

Reimagine yourself: Lastly, engage in equity, diversity and inclusion work differently. For some, this means simply becoming engaged. For others, it is trying to figure out how not to continue to do the same thing.