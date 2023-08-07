The Enduring Families Project explores the local history of African Americans and other non-white settlers by bringing to life the stories of 19th Century African Americans who live in La Crosse and surrounding areas. Through videos and reenactments, Enduring Families aims to broaden the local historical narrative by portraying the contributions, struggles and perseverance of nonwhite settlers. It hopes these activities serve as a catalyst for conversations that develop understanding and respect among all in the community.

The Enduring Families Project is the dream child of two retired high school teachers, including Denise Christy Moss. Moss's husband and his family are descendants of Zachariah Louis Moss, who came to La Crosse in 1857. Today, Moss produces the project and organizes community presentations.

What's your most memorable outreach experience as part of Enduring Families?

There's no one single event; it's more the traction that this project has generated — the gasps and "ahs" when people find out about this city's unique history. For example, when I was hosting the 2018 Martin Luther King program, I used some of La Crosse's Black history to share the fact that the first African American to run for president was George Edwin Taylor and that he spent his childhood in West Salem as a foster child of Nathan Smith. The gasps from hearing this fact were truly eye-opening. The way the media covered our first bus tour, the reception of the schools, community groups. No one had any idea. The domino effect of this knowledge has been amazing. People say their children have seen our videos in classes. That was our goal. But to see it evolve is very rewarding.

If you had the power to instantly change one systemic issue that people of color face, regardless of cost or logistics, what would it be?

Ideally, smaller classrooms in a fair public school system would lead to more individual attention for students who want to learn. Education is an important factor in providing young people with the tools they will need to be successful. Another element is having educators that provide a fair and just process so that all students have a fair chance. A class (especially history) that reflects the diverse community and classroom might create more interest in the value of an education. Many people still don't know why Poage Park is named Poage Park. The integration of mainstream history, the history generated from La Crosse's Black history, and the historical contributions of other ethnicities present in this community can only be a good thing. Diverse history for a diverse community extends the umbrella of inclusion and (hopefully) lessens the gaps created within the community.

How does the Enduring Families Project help us move closer to being a more inclusive community?

La Crosse had a strong African American presence in its early days. Knowing this history brings about a certain sense of belonging amongst those who do not feel a sense of belonging. If young people know people of color lived here, this Eurocentric community doesn't feel so out of reach because African Americans managed to make a statement here. So they can in the present, too. The stories our project has told are the tip of the iceberg. There was a Black community here, an African American Literary and Debate Society here, and an August Ball here that celebrated the liberation of enslaved people in this country. There was a Black newspaper, the Wisconsin Laborer, that covered the event before vandalism forced the owner, George Edwin Taylor, to discontinue the paper. People need to hear all of it: the good and the bad. History is valuable because people can learn from it. There is so much to learn about Black La Crosse history. The Enduring Families Project will hopefully play a part in encouraging the community to learn more about these stores.

The La Crosse County Historical Society is the fiscal sponsor for the Enduring Families Project.