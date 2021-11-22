Good Works: Families First of Monroe County serves during the pandemic

The pandemic forced organizations like Families First of Monroe County Inc. to think creatively about new ways to engage and serve. We needed to take stock of what we were doing to solve the problems of the moment and adapt accordingly. And we did.

Closing the office and providing services remotely, limiting contact between staff and clients, exchanging material in open spaces, and restructuring the office to accommodate needs and guidelines for when we opened back up, were just a few things we enacted.

Once these strategies and program changes were in place, we decided to assess how things were going. We asked ourselves: Do any of these temporary changes with programming and delivery methods show promise for the future? Will they contribute more to the organization’s overall impact than some current activities do? Through this assessment we wanted to ensure we stayed relevant even as COVID continued.

As the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold, Families First strives daily to mitigate the devastating effects it has had on individuals and families living in Monroe County. Families First is a nonprofit 501©(3) organization in Monroe County that delivers accessible, equitable and high-quality services that support the social and economic well-being of all individuals and families, particularly the most vulnerable and at-risk.

Residents we commonly serve are single adults (with or without children), two-parent households, elderly, disabled, veterans, and minorities. These populations are unemployed or underemployed, living on exceptionally low fixed incomes or Social Security Income (SSI) and are found to have insufficient resources to meet their needs.

Housing stability and economic independence is essential to strong and healthy communities. It is necessary for people in crisis to address their challenges and pursue their goals for healthy and sustained living. Substantial evidence indicates that when people experience homelessness or other forms of housing instability, their prospects for future educational attainment, employment growth, health stability and family preservation are significantly reduced.

Our goal is to immediately identify those in housing crisis situations or struggling to meet basic needs and connect them to local, state or federal resources and interventions. Case management and critical financial assistance is at the forefront of what we provide. These essential services help to address the myriad of recovery needs individuals and families present and work towards building a client’s capacity for resilience and self-care.

Additional services provided include but are not limited to homeless prevention, tenant/landlord engagement and education, transportation, employment support, utility assistance, basic needs acquisition and emergency shelter.

While employment is rising and some strains on household budgets have eased in recent months, the employment rate remains low for Monroe County and many still report that their households did not get enough to eat or are not caught up on rent payments. Our immediate priority is to respond to these households. Naturally, financial health is crucial to ensuring that Families First can continue this work and respond in the months and years ahead.

But to do this for the unforeseeable future, we will need the financial resources we received in 2020 to continue in our relief efforts. Our agency as well as many others have seen a decline in the funding first made available to us at the onset of the pandemic. Since it is readily understood that we have yet to realize the impact and duration of COVID, we can all agree upon one thing, our most disadvantaged families and individuals will feel these effects for just as long.

We are asking, not only for ourselves, but for all the nonprofits that exist in the community to have the financial support needed to continue to do the noble and good work that needs to be done.

Jeanne Meyer is executive director at at Families First.

