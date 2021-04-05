Good Works: Family & Children's Center provides crucial services in tough times

This past year has been no ordinary year. It has brought about much change and hardship for so many people. During this time, Family & Children’s Center knew our work needed to continue and found unique solutions to continue to help those most vulnerable in our community.

We needed to find solutions that would allow us to continue to serve our clients while maintaining everyone’s health and safety. We pivoted quickly and adapted by using an online portal called Telehealth to continue to meet with clients and groups. We are grateful to Trustpoint, which graciously and quickly stepped forward to support this effort. As a result, our group meetings have seen record attendance; our clients who are autistic or have social anxiety have felt more comfortable in this setting and have seen significant personal growth. We had a new mother say, “After having a newborn, it helps immensely that I’m able to stay home with her while still being able to meet online and work on myself.” Without the challenges of this year, and the need to adapt, we would have never discovered we could meet client needs in multiple ways and have great success.