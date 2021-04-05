Good Works: Family & Children's Center provides crucial services in tough times

This past year has been no ordinary year. It has brought about much change and hardship for so many people. During this time, Family & Children’s Center knew our work needed to continue and found unique solutions to continue to help those most vulnerable in our community.
We needed to find solutions that would allow us to continue to serve our clients while maintaining everyone’s health and safety. We pivoted quickly and adapted by using an online portal called Telehealth to continue to meet with clients and groups. We are grateful to Trustpoint, which graciously and quickly stepped forward to support this effort. As a result, our group meetings have seen record attendance; our clients who are autistic or have social anxiety have felt more comfortable in this setting and have seen significant personal growth. We had a new mother say, “After having a newborn, it helps immensely that I’m able to stay home with her while still being able to meet online and work on myself.” Without the challenges of this year, and the need to adapt, we would have never discovered we could meet client needs in multiple ways and have great success.
Not all of our clients responded to new methods of online technology, and our response was to keep our doors open. We understood the need to connect with them in person and therefore continued to meet with clients in person as the situation required. Safer at home has not meant safe for those struggling in unsafe situations whether it be child abuse or domestic violence. Meeting with those clients in person was vital.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, which Family & Children’s Center is deeply committed to. There is a significant body of research that shows prevention programs are the most effective and efficient solution to addressing child abuse, both for victims and for community taxpayers. Reports from the Wisconsin Council on Children & Families, Children’s Trust Fund and Prevent Child Abuse America, indicate home visiting programs, targeting at-risk parents at the birth of a child are among the most effective, and present many benefits. Early experiences in the lives of children have a profound impact on their well-being, including their health and development, school success, future employment and earning potential, as well as their ability to form positive, lasting relationships and become productive citizens. Extensive research affirming the effects of early relationships and experiences has underscored the importance of efforts to prevent and respond to child abuse and neglect.
We at Family & Children’s Center strive to help those struggling by giving them the care they need in order to learn how to face their hardships and cope in a healthy manner, to heal and so they can have a more profound sense of individual well-being and healthier relationships.
In all of the programs we offer, we meet clients where they are at, for some that is to help keep the bottom from falling out from underneath them and for others leading them to the highest level of self -sufficiency as possible. We provide treatment, early intervention and prevention programming.
We are so thankful for the support we have received this past year from the community. We would also like to thank Great Rivers United Way and The La Crosse Community Foundation for their financial support and the opportunity to share what we do and the impact we have on our community.
More than a year into the pandemic, we know that mental health is a simmering crisis for many in our communities. If you find yourself in need of support, please reach out to our Outpatient Counseling to help navigate this difficult time. We can be reached at 608-785-0001.
Jamie Korn is development director of the Family & Children’s Center.