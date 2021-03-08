Good Works: Feeding people is complex

For some folks, transportation to WAFER is a barrier and next to impossible — thus we developed our mobile food pantry, which is like a grocery store on wheels. Before COVID, individuals could enter the mobile food pantry and use a mini-cart to shop for canned goods, fresh produce, frozen meat and dairy products. Everyone loves being able to pick out items they enjoy.

I remember hearing from a volunteer who went to a person’s house and there was not one food item in their cupboards or refrigerator. We can’t watch that happen in our community. Through our senior share program, we deliver food packages to seniors who can’t get to WAFER or a mobile pantry site.

We continue to use our equipment — like our van, truck, forklift and refrigeration units — to pick up food from various locations around the community and store it appropriately. All of this takes place in a building that we have outgrown, so we continue to search for a new facility to accommodate all that we do and serve people better.

Yes, getting food to people is complex — but all of this work is worth it when we are able to feed hungry people and families. WAFER is dependent upon and grateful for the generosity of the people in our area as well as the valuable work of United Way, a cornerstone partner.

May we continue to work together toward the mission of feeding hungry people. For more information, to donate, or volunteer, call WAFER at 608-782-6003 or find us at waferlacrosse.org.

Taylor Haley is WAFER Food Pantry board president.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0