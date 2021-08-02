 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Good Works: For 35 years, Causeway Caregivers offers outreach in Coulee Region
0 Comments
featured
GOOD WORKS Causeway Caregivers

Good Works: For 35 years, Causeway Caregivers offers outreach in Coulee Region

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Causeway Caregivers has existed to help La Crosse County residents without charge since 1986, and even through a pandemic, the calls of those in need of a caring volunteer were answered.

Our mission of providing services without charge is vital, therefore its budget is met through individual, business and event donations. Causeway understands that someone, regardless of their income, may need a friendly visit, transportation to an appointment or help navigating a super store.

Causeway offers a variety of ways to participate in its mission, which has existed for 35 years due to its amazing volunteers. Volunteers are students, adults, families, retired individuals and everyone in between … simply set your availability, frequency and preferred services so making a match is easy!

Volunteers help keep individuals living in their home and active in our community for as long as possible by providing service with: errands, shopping, visiting, outings, appointment transportation, reading, writing, indoor and outdoor home chores, Arts Buddy, Sports Buddy, and Snow Saints.

Causeway has developed a variety of outreach programs that enhance life within the Coulee Region. Volunteers are utilized in these programs as well and are an option when choosing Causeway!

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Before the After, a program offered throughout the year, utilizes a presentation of its Planning Packet to prepare and communicate final wishes with family, friends or a selected representative.

The packet includes:

  • Obituary Writing and Letters of Love
  • Funeral, Memorial or Final Service Planning
  • Lasting Legacy and Health History
  • Power of Attorney for Healthcare & Organ Donation
  • In Case of Emergency and Contact Form
  • Personal Designations & Creating a Will
  • Guardianship for Person or Estate
  • Power of Attorney for Finances
  • Everything in One Place for Pertinent Papers & Information

Peer Caregiver Support Program’s Laptivity Quilts, a program that supports caregivers of individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or other brain-related impairments. Laptivity Quilts are crafted quarterly and distributed locally without charge. Adults with dementia have feelings that are often difficult to express due to cognitive impairments in language, memory, and executive function. Expressing frustration, boredom, anxiety, or pain may be expressed as resistance, agitation, wandering, frequent requests for help and calling out. Laptivity Quilts are given to caregivers to facilitate a purposeful activity as well as opening dialogue between caregiver and the person with dementia.

OASIS Respite Program offers weekly respite for caregivers of individuals in the beginning to moderate stages of Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or other brain related impairments. OASIS is a safe place for loved ones, allowing caregivers to make time for themselves along their caregiving journey. This program is designed to be affordable and provide purpose, social connections and stimulation for its participants and their physical, mental, emotional and spiritual needs. There is a suggested donation of $10 per respite attendance.

Get involved! Visit causewaycaregivers.org to complete an intake form under the “Participate” tab or call 608-775-9999.

+2 
Sara Wrobel

Wrobel

Sara Wrobel is executive director, Causeway Caregivers, and program coordinator, OASIS Respite Program.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Locals scramble to escape south Turkey wildfires

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News