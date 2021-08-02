Good Works: For 35 years, Causeway Caregivers offers outreach in Coulee Region

Causeway Caregivers has existed to help La Crosse County residents without charge since 1986, and even through a pandemic, the calls of those in need of a caring volunteer were answered.
Our mission of providing services without charge is vital, therefore its budget is met through individual, business and event donations. Causeway understands that someone, regardless of their income, may need a friendly visit, transportation to an appointment or help navigating a super store.
Causeway offers a variety of ways to participate in its mission, which has existed for 35 years due to its amazing volunteers. Volunteers are students, adults, families, retired individuals and everyone in between … simply set your availability, frequency and preferred services so making a match is easy!
Volunteers help keep individuals living in their home and active in our community for as long as possible by providing service with: errands, shopping, visiting, outings, appointment transportation, reading, writing, indoor and outdoor home chores, Arts Buddy, Sports Buddy, and Snow Saints.
Causeway has developed a variety of outreach programs that enhance life within the Coulee Region. Volunteers are utilized in these programs as well and are an option when choosing Causeway!
Before the After, a program offered throughout the year, utilizes a presentation of its Planning Packet to prepare and communicate final wishes with family, friends or a selected representative.
The packet includes:
- Obituary Writing and Letters of Love
- Funeral, Memorial or Final Service Planning
- Lasting Legacy and Health History
- Power of Attorney for Healthcare & Organ Donation
- In Case of Emergency and Contact Form
- Personal Designations & Creating a Will
- Guardianship for Person or Estate
- Power of Attorney for Finances
- Everything in One Place for Pertinent Papers & Information
Peer Caregiver Support Program’s Laptivity Quilts, a program that supports caregivers of individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or other brain-related impairments. Laptivity Quilts are crafted quarterly and distributed locally without charge. Adults with dementia have feelings that are often difficult to express due to cognitive impairments in language, memory, and executive function. Expressing frustration, boredom, anxiety, or pain may be expressed as resistance, agitation, wandering, frequent requests for help and calling out. Laptivity Quilts are given to caregivers to facilitate a purposeful activity as well as opening dialogue between caregiver and the person with dementia.
OASIS Respite Program offers weekly respite for caregivers of individuals in the beginning to moderate stages of Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or other brain related impairments. OASIS is a safe place for loved ones, allowing caregivers to make time for themselves along their caregiving journey. This program is designed to be affordable and provide purpose, social connections and stimulation for its participants and their physical, mental, emotional and spiritual needs. There is a suggested donation of $10 per respite attendance.
Get involved! Visit causewaycaregivers.org to complete an intake form under the “Participate” tab or call 608-775-9999.
IN PHOTOS: Local community members wear face masks
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Sara Wrobel is executive director, Causeway Caregivers, and program coordinator, OASIS Respite Program.