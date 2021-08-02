Good Works: For 35 years, Causeway Caregivers offers outreach in Coulee Region

Causeway Caregivers has existed to help La Crosse County residents without charge since 1986, and even through a pandemic, the calls of those in need of a caring volunteer were answered.

Our mission of providing services without charge is vital, therefore its budget is met through individual, business and event donations. Causeway understands that someone, regardless of their income, may need a friendly visit, transportation to an appointment or help navigating a super store.

Causeway offers a variety of ways to participate in its mission, which has existed for 35 years due to its amazing volunteers. Volunteers are students, adults, families, retired individuals and everyone in between … simply set your availability, frequency and preferred services so making a match is easy!

Volunteers help keep individuals living in their home and active in our community for as long as possible by providing service with: errands, shopping, visiting, outings, appointment transportation, reading, writing, indoor and outdoor home chores, Arts Buddy, Sports Buddy, and Snow Saints.

Causeway has developed a variety of outreach programs that enhance life within the Coulee Region. Volunteers are utilized in these programs as well and are an option when choosing Causeway!

