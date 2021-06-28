Good Works: Freedom Honor Flight to continue tradition of honoring veterans when flights resume

Last year as we learned more about COVID-19, it was clear we had some decisions to make. We work with older veterans, many with health problems. Older people were more likely to get seriously ill. The airplane ride to Washington D.C. and the bus rides through the city would put them in close quarters. Less than 24 hours after we made our local decision to suspend flights, our national headquarters did the same for all Honor Flights. When we get the green light from the national folks soon, there are still many serious questions they — and we — will wrestle with. Do we require a vaccination before someone can fly? What extra precautions do we take to protect those veterans who may already be ill from catching this virus? Will high school marching bands be available and families willing to gather so we can provide the same wonderful, emotional experience to welcome veterans on their return?