Good Works: Freedom Honor Flight to continue tradition of honoring veterans when flights resume

Freedom Honor Flight began in Wisconsin in 2008, when our La Crosse hub flew its first planeload of WWII veterans to Washington, D.C. Since then, we have flown another 23 flights with WWII, Korean and Vietnam War veterans.
The veterans fly for free. They get to visit “their” memorials in the nation’s capital. They are welcomed by volunteers in Washington and saluted by many people as they tour the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Memorial, the Vietnam Wall, the Pentagon 9/11 Memorial and other sites.
Over and over again, we have received thanks from veterans for this free one-day trip and for the huge welcome home they get when they arrive back at Colgan Air Hangar 4 at the La Crosse Municipal Airport.
Naturally, we were looking forward to flights 25 and 26 when COVID-19 shut everything down.
Last year as we learned more about COVID-19, it was clear we had some decisions to make. We work with older veterans, many with health problems. Older people were more likely to get seriously ill. The airplane ride to Washington D.C. and the bus rides through the city would put them in close quarters. Less than 24 hours after we made our local decision to suspend flights, our national headquarters did the same for all Honor Flights. When we get the green light from the national folks soon, there are still many serious questions they — and we — will wrestle with. Do we require a vaccination before someone can fly? What extra precautions do we take to protect those veterans who may already be ill from catching this virus? Will high school marching bands be available and families willing to gather so we can provide the same wonderful, emotional experience to welcome veterans on their return?
In addition to shutting down our flights, last year also shut down our fundraising. Because of the virus, we were unable to hold in-person fundraising events. Our next challenge is: Will the people of Western Wisconsin and Southeastern Minnesota continue to support our flights? Each flight involves up-front expenses of about $100,000. The net cost winds up being a bit lower, since the volunteer “guardians” who accompany the veterans pay their own way. But the airlines have also faced a challenging year, and charter rates may rise substantially, at least for a year or two.
For Freedom Honor Flight and our several hundred volunteers, there is no doubt we will continue to fly. We have more than 600 veterans on our waiting list. We have promised we will fly if contributions allow us to do so.
We have no paid staff. Our volunteers participate because they get almost as much good feeling from each flight as the veteran passengers. The chance to give any one person the “best day of their life” is quite a gift. We’ve been able to give that give thousands of times over, thanks to generous contributors. We sincerely hope to announce soon the invitation to come out and salute another group of American heroes as they return. Please join us! Information and applications can be found at freedomhonorflight.org.
Ryan Clark is president of Freedom Honor Flight.