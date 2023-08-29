The town of Westby harbors a gravity-defying secret. It’s a place where humans take wing, launching from the towering Snowflake Ski Jump with nothing but skill, courage, and a pair of elongated skis.

Behind every soaring jumper are the passionate Friends of Snowflake Ski Jumping, ensuring that Westby’s winter wonders aren’t just a seasonal spectacle but a beloved tradition.

The Friends of Snowflake Ski Jumping support the sport and related events, particularly through fundraising. The group is a nonprofit currently working to fund large projects for the ski jumping complex, including putting plastic on junior ski hills so youth can train year-round and the hills can attract more athletes and tourism to the area.

Derek Lunde is one of those friends and serves on the group’s board. Having grown up ski jumping himself, he’s also one of the coaches for the junior ski jumping program, which includes his two children.

Do you remember the exact thoughts running through your mind the first time you jumped the large hill at Snowflake?

My first time jumping the large hill ski jump in Westby was an incredible rush of adrenaline. Once you start descending down the jump, the nerves disappear and focus sets in. You are thinking of form and technique and, “Oh man, am I going fast!” Once you reach the jump and leap into the air, there is a feeling of lift and weightlessness as you are literally flying through the air. It is an incredible rush that cannot be simulated, which is what makes ski jumping so special.

As a ski jumper, I was fortunate enough to travel throughout the United States; I also participated on a development team that traveled to Finland to train when I was 12 years old. Yet my most memorable moments in ski jumping actually took place right in my hometown. The large hill here is one of the largest ski jumps I have competed on, and I had my personal longest jumps on that hill.

What makes the Snowflake Ski Jump stand out from other ski jump locations you’ve encountered?

The ski jump complex at Snowflake consists of six jumps, all located in the same area of beautiful Timber Coulee just outside of Westby. The largest is a 118-meter Olympic-sized hill used for national and international competitions. The Large Hill Tournament is held early each year in February (we just held our 100th annual tournament) and attracts not only U.S. ski jumpers but competitors from around the world.

Ski jumps are not all created equally throughout the world, and little subtle design differences can make each hill unique in its own way. The large hill jump at Snowflake turned out to be most of the athletes’ favorite hills to ski on.

Throughout my travels and experiences, meeting hundreds of different people involved in the sport from all over the world, they will tell you that with its generous hospitality and high-quality hill here, our beautiful little town is their favorite place to compete.

As you’ve moved through different roles in the ski jump world, which has been the most rewarding?

I started ski jumping at a very young age and continued to compete in the sport until I was about 22 years old. Throughout those years, I made a lot of friends from all over, who I am still friends with today 20 years later.

Now that I have two children of my own who also love to ski jump, it has been very fun and rewarding to travel and coach them as they compete throughout the Midwest — all while trying to provide them with all the amazing experiences and benefits this sport has to offer.

In the past few years, Snowflake has had an influx of kids wanting to get involved with the sport, and the program continues to grow every year. As I look into the future, I hope to continue to help grow our junior ski program and do my part to provide the kids with a high-quality facility to train and compete for many years to come.

