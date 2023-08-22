Tucked away behind the fish hatchery, in La Crosse, there’s a patch of global paradise known as the Riverside International Friendship Gardens.

Part of Riverside Park and the city park system, they’re a collection of gardens, each representing one of our sister cities from around the world, that offer a unique peek into global cultures. The idea behind them? To foster understanding and celebrate the connections between La Crosse and its international partners. It’s a hands-on way to appreciate global diversity without leaving town.

Carmen De Yoe serves as a board member and co-supervisor for the gardens.

How do the Riverside International Friendship Gardens contribute to the culture of La Crosse?

The gardens honor La Crosse’s sister cities, a concept created in the 1950s by President Eisenhower. Cities across America are paired with cities around the world, emphasizing people-to-people connections to help create peaceful relations between countries. People connecting with other people who are average citizens can bridge friendships that governments cannot.

Each garden includes plants and visual elements that represent the gardens and culture of the sister cities: Luoyang, China; Friedberg, Germany; Epinal, France; Bantry, Ireland; Forde, Norway; Dubna, Russia; and Kumbo, Cameroon. Junglinster, Luxembourg, our newest sister city, is not yet represented in the garden. We also hope to recognize the Ho-Chunk Nation with a garden as well.

The gardens allow visitors to have a glimpse of the diverse cultures represented. Visitors can pick up a brochure on their way in and read about characteristics of each sister city and learn about the common elements. You can help sustain the gardens by volunteering or financially contributing by going to our website: riversidegardens.org

How do you find plants that represent La Crosse’s Sister Cities but can survive Wisconsin winters?

We talk to the people who originated in sister city countries but now live in La Crosse or have traveled to our sister cities, and we research plants and their origins online. We know countries like Germany and France have about the same latitude as La Crosse, so we use many plants that are commonly used there in our garden too. Cities like Luoyang, China, are about the latitude of St. Louis, so we need to be more careful about our selections. We know, for example, that hosta, clematis, tree peonies and ginkgo trees originated in China, so we have included them in our garden. The city of Kumbo, Cameroon, is in a tropical region of Africa, so most plants grown there don’t like the winters here. We chose selections that are large-leafed and colorful to get the feel of Kumbo. We included table gardens to grow vegetables because many veggies are grown all over that city.

The most unusual plants are some of the natives to the Midwest, which we continue adding because they withstand longer wet and dry conditions of climate change and offer food for the pollinators. A sampling of them are cassia (popcorn plant), Amsonia, sedges, little blue stem and purple prairie clover.

What do you enjoy most about the gardens?

1. Seeing visitors enjoy the gardens. They love the unique setting on the banks of three rivers and all the intimate places to sit and marvel at the beauty. They compliment our volunteers continually and thank them for their work.

2. Watching the gardens expand and become mature. Each spring, they become more lush and filled with color. When we think back to this flat, unsightly area, the gardens are a small miracle for La Crosse residents.

3. Working with our wonderful master gardeners and community volunteers. We have a great team. We share a wonderful camaraderie and take pride in what we do. We invite more people to volunteer whether they have gardening skills or not. We’ll teach you.

4. Our volunteer RIFG board makes many important decisions for the gardens and does so much work behind the scenes. I have learned so much working on the Board.

Please come and visit the Riverside International Friendship Gardens at the north end of Riverside Park.