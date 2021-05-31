Good Works: Girl Scouts making a difference in Coulee Region communities

Girl Scouts also work together to help the community. Junior Girl Scout Troop 4654 collaborated during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to make a difference. The girls, in fourth and fifth grades, understood that not all their peers had access nor financial resources to obtain spendy face masks to wear protectively during the pandemic. That’s when they set out to help solve that problem.

Under the leadership of their troop co-leader Dawn O’Brian, the girls collaborated with local seamstresses to learn how to design and cut a pattern while learning the basics of machine sewing. After just a few days, these six Girl Scouts had created 150 cloth masks for children and assembled another 250 plastic face shields for immediate deployment. Because of their big hearts and generosity, the troop donated the protective devices to Gundersen Health for immediate distribution and usage. The girls learned practical skills as part of their project and, more importantly, they learned the value of discovering a need in the community and finding a way to part of the solution!