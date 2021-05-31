Good Works: Girl Scouts making a difference in Coulee Region communities

Making the world a better place is a fundamental part of being a Girl Scout. In fact, community service is an activity all Girl Scouts get to experience. Did you know that, on average, Girl Scouts in the USA collectively perform over 200,000 hours of volunteer service?! And doing good works within the community is nothing new — it’s been integral to Girl Scouting for more than 112 years.
Today, we encourage girls to make a difference in their neighborhoods, schools and places of worship through community service projects. Girls may also conduct Take Action projects that provide community service at a more in-depth level.
Service projects are encouraged to reflect the issues that are important to them — that they have identified will make a difference to people within their communities.
And area girls rise to this challenge! Girls, like Audrey Groves, who is graduating from Central High School this spring. Audrey earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the very highest honor bestowed for volunteer service. Audrey addressed the issue of mental health problems that many teens face, as well as lack of exercise for the brain. She created videos featuring interactive, engaging projects and addressed the everyday issues that teens experience daily. Through her Gold Award project, more than 100 hours of service work in the making, Audrey confronted stigmas associated with teens and mental health and came up with a solution to help them be more productive.
Girl Scouts also work together to help the community. Junior Girl Scout Troop 4654 collaborated during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to make a difference. The girls, in fourth and fifth grades, understood that not all their peers had access nor financial resources to obtain spendy face masks to wear protectively during the pandemic. That’s when they set out to help solve that problem.
Under the leadership of their troop co-leader Dawn O’Brian, the girls collaborated with local seamstresses to learn how to design and cut a pattern while learning the basics of machine sewing. After just a few days, these six Girl Scouts had created 150 cloth masks for children and assembled another 250 plastic face shields for immediate deployment. Because of their big hearts and generosity, the troop donated the protective devices to Gundersen Health for immediate distribution and usage. The girls learned practical skills as part of their project and, more importantly, they learned the value of discovering a need in the community and finding a way to part of the solution!
That is the Girl Scout way. We are so proud that community service is part of the DNA of every girl and every Girl Scout alum. Here’s another statistic: Girls who are part of Girl Scouting are statistically more likely to grow up and be volunteers in their communities! All because of the values they gained during their grow-up Girl Scouting years.
Girl Scouts is where girls gain courage, confidence and character while learning how to make the world a better place. We invite all girls in grades K-12 to participate.
You are invited to come discover for yourself how to be part of our change-making movement! Connect with us: call 800-236-2710, email info@gsbadgerland.org or visit www.gsbadgerland.org.
Christy Gibbs is chief marketing officer for the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin — Badgerland.