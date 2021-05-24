Good Works: Great Rivers 2-1-1 connects callers with community resources

Great Rivers 2-1-1 has provided information, referrals, and crisis intervention services to 21 counties in Western Wisconsin, Northeast Iowa, and Southeast Minnesota for over 40 years. Great Rivers 2-1-1 has a reputation of being a reliable and trustworthy resource for social service-related information. Our services are free and available to anyone.
Having somewhere to turn for reliable information becomes even more critical in times of emergency.
Before COVID-19 began to enter the Coulee Region, the staff at Great Rivers 2-1-1 were already starting to prepare for the potential impact: What types of questions would 2-1-1 be receiving? How would the virus impact the way services were being delivered in the community, and how could our agency stay on top of those changes?
Call, text and chat volumes at 2-1-1 began to rise as public health departments became overwhelmed. On average, volumes increased 40% at Great Rivers 2-1-1. Initially, people had questions about symptoms and employers had questions about keeping their employees safe. While 2-1-1 community resource specialists do not have medical backgrounds, they used reliable resources to help communicate basic safety guidance and provided referrals to medical information lines for callers with health questions and concerns.
Great Rivers 2-1-1 resource database staff have continued to work diligently to stay informed about community agency changes and new programs to respond to rapidly changing needs. COVID-19 testing information was a high-demand request early on. Many core agencies closed their doors to walk-in services and began working remotely. Basic services such as food pantries and shelters changed the way they provided services. Support groups also started moving to telephone/online formats. The closure of in-person schooling also brought on questions and needs.
Financial needs in the community began to increase as statewide orders closed businesses and essential frontline employees could no longer work. Calls to 2-1-1 about Unemployment Insurance began to rise as people were unable to cover bills for basic needs such as rent and utilities. Great Rivers 2-1-1 staff have continued to track and provide information on various financial relief services programs created to support struggling individuals and families.
There has also been an awareness of increasing mental health concerns due to isolation and overall stress of the pandemic. Great Rivers 2-1-1 has always had a role of providing supportive listening to callers with mental health concerns; and Community Resource Specialists also can connect callers to additional crisis support/intervention resources, as well as pandemic-related emotional support programs.
The arrival of the vaccine has brought some light to the end of the tunnel. 2-1-1 is also a trusted resource to find answers or referrals related to COVID-19 vaccines.
Great Rivers 2-1-1 offers the ability to connect with a real person over the phone 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. A community resource specialist will talk with you about your concerns in a non-judgmental way. Our services are confidential. Online chat is also available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and texting services are available weekday afternoons and evenings by texting your zip code to 898211.
At different points in our lives, we can all use a little help — whether it’s parenting concerns, putting food on the table, mental health or substance abuse concerns, or helping an aging parent, Great Rivers 2-1-1 can help you make informed decisions and link you to the most appropriate community resources. Please help spread the word of 2-1-1 services to anyone that you know who may have questions, is looking for resources or needs some extra support.
Amy Kuester is line supervisor of Great Rivers 2-1-1.