Good Works: Great Rivers 2-1-1 connects callers with community resources

Great Rivers 2-1-1 has provided information, referrals, and crisis intervention services to 21 counties in Western Wisconsin, Northeast Iowa, and Southeast Minnesota for over 40 years. Great Rivers 2-1-1 has a reputation of being a reliable and trustworthy resource for social service-related information. Our services are free and available to anyone.

Having somewhere to turn for reliable information becomes even more critical in times of emergency.

Before COVID-19 began to enter the Coulee Region, the staff at Great Rivers 2-1-1 were already starting to prepare for the potential impact: What types of questions would 2-1-1 be receiving? How would the virus impact the way services were being delivered in the community, and how could our agency stay on top of those changes?

Call, text and chat volumes at 2-1-1 began to rise as public health departments became overwhelmed. On average, volumes increased 40% at Great Rivers 2-1-1. Initially, people had questions about symptoms and employers had questions about keeping their employees safe. While 2-1-1 community resource specialists do not have medical backgrounds, they used reliable resources to help communicate basic safety guidance and provided referrals to medical information lines for callers with health questions and concerns.