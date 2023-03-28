Now in its third year, the Green Goose Chase invites the community to experience local sustainability efforts, explore nature and learn about the Good Life Goals in a playful way.

In a mission-based scavenger hunt, Green Goose Chase teams complete missions for a chance to win prizes. The hunt begins April 21 and concludes with a celebration at the April 30 Earth Fair. To register a team, visit sustaininstitute.com/greengoosechase.

Carrie Thompson is the executive director of the Sustainability Institute and co-creator of the Green Goose Chase.

What initially drew you to climate change issues?

Growing up, my family emphasized being resourceful, being mindful of how you care for people and things and, most importantly, to be giving. I think those experiences, along with becoming a parent myself, brought me a greater sense of the importance of taking care of people and the planet we live on. Climate change is an issue that affects us all, and although it can elicit feelings of fear, doom, guilt and shame, I am glad to be a part of an organization and network of members who want to offer encouragement and positivity to help push this work forward. The Green Goose Chase is our way of giving people a chance to get involved, no matter their level of experience or expertise, when it comes to sustainability and climate change action. It is a fun and playful experience that we hope gives players inspiration and curiosity to try more and do more at home and out in our community.

What is one simple thing each of us can do to slow climate change?

It’s tough to name one simple thing that all of us can do to slow climate change because we’re all faced with different circumstances. For instance, reducing your air travel or installing solar panels on your home are both beneficial, but the reality is that some people simply need to travel by plane, and not all of us have the opportunity to install solar.

Living in America, the most impactful action individuals can take is to eat a plant-rich diet. This doesn’t mean never eating meat again, but cutting meat from one or two meals a week not only has climate benefits, but it benefits your own health and well-being, too.

We also know that climate change is a collective problem that will take collective action to help solve. Therefore, another important step one can take is to support leaders and policies that pursue meaningful action on climate change.

Which part of the Green Goose Chase is the most fun to you?

It is hard to decide, because I love it all, and I would want to do it all. My friends and family would say I am a bit competitive. Missions span a wide range of options. Some have you out in the community seeing firsthand the good work that is being done while others have you hunting for hidden geese and golden eggs. Missions might have you being creative in nature, finishing your own Pinecone Picasso or exploring local parks, trails and gardens. There are also missions that you can do from home, learning about ways to incorporate sustainability into your daily life. For me, any mission that gets me exploring would be my top choice — well, right behind any mission that had bonus points. Did I mention I was competitive? I think anyone who participates in the game will quickly see that once they complete a mission, they will want to do another and then another and so on.