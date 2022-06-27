Good Works: Greg Balfany, La Crosse Jazz Orchestra

The La Crosse Symphony Orchestra is the region’s premier big band working to keep jazz music alive and vibrant through free public concerts and other free performances. In addition to entertaining audiences in various venues, the orchestra also gives musicians and composers experience to retain and improve their skills. Highly regarded documentarian Ken Burns noted that the U.S. has three major contributions to world society: democracy, baseball and jazz. La Crosse Jazz Orchestra Director Greg Balfany proudly notes they focus on the latter.

What’s your all-time favorite piece of music to play?

In the traditional jazz big band context, Count Basie’s “Jumpin’ at the Woodside” is a favorite. Canadian band leader/arranger Rob McConnell penned one of my favorite more modern charts. His version of the classic “Just Friends” is both exciting to listen to and enjoyable to perform. Among today’s highly skilled composers, Maria Schneider and her composition “Hang Gliding” continues to inspire and inform. There are so many gifted jazz composers and arrangers that I would need to list 25 or more among my favorites. And I would be remiss not to mention the great Latin bands of Machito, Tito Puente and Eddie Palmieri who have inspired countless contemporary ensembles.

If you could tour with any famous musical artist, who would it be and why?

I’d like to tour with “Tower of Power.” To me they are the best funk band ever! Their jazz/funk blend has inspired many for several decades. Plus, you know anything out of Oakland is going to have some edge! Playing a concert with Maria Schneider and Darcy James Argue would be the thrill of a lifetime. On the pop side of things, touring with the Rolling Stones would be incredible. They have a history of using great saxophonists on their tours! Modern vocalists like Michael Buble use a studio orchestra on their tours. That would be a real chance to relive the famed Sinatra-style shows in the flesh.

What is your biggest wish for La Crosse Jazz Orchestra?

I wish for the LJO to have continued success, to expand their series to include live indoor winter events. The band can still reach more people and provide educational service to younger musicians. We would like to expand our services to aid the jazz component of music education. We have many music educators among our membership but would love to have direct contact with their and other younger student musicians. Another aspect that we could expand into is assisting the return of a jazz festival to La Crosse. The interest is here, but the structure and funding still await a leader to head up that project. All of us in the band are grateful for the support the community has given us and hope more will join our stalwart enthusiasts. Join us for Sundays in July this year and look for more activities from the band throughout the fall and winter. Sign up to receive our news at lacrossejazzorchestra.com.

