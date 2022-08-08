Good Works: Gretta Kraus, Community Engaged Fellowships Initiative

New to the Greater La Crosse area, the Community Engaged Fellowships initiative is funded by longtime La Crosse educators Ron and Jane Rada. The initiative funds three year-long fellowships for undergraduate and graduate students to experience what is best described as a closely mentored internship. The purpose is to promote community engagement and support philanthropy. Two of this year’s fellows are with WisCorps; the other is Gretta Kraus with La Crosse Community Foundation.

What are you studying, and what kind of work do you hope to do when you graduate?

Going into my senior year, I am currently pursuing a B.A in both psychology and Spanish with a double minor in social justice and sociology. I love to learn, and I wish I could add so many more majors and minors! Once I am graduated at the end of spring in 2023, I hope to continue my work in nonprofits and community foundations.

All my educational focuses have an emphasis on people, whether it be studying their behavior or the language they speak. I want to continue making an impact on populations in need because every community deserves to have people dedicated to funding and serving them in whichever way that community sees fit. I hope I can be a part of a team that does just that, no matter what community or city I find myself in after graduation.

What’s the most valuable thing you’ve learned so far in the fellowship?

Since starting the fellowship earlier this summer, I have really learned the importance and value of giving. Prior to being at La Crosse Community Foundation, I had some knowledge of nonprofits around the city and fundraising events that happen on or off campus. However, I had no idea the true extent of nonprofits and generous donors until my work here.

There are so many people that give monetary donations, big or small, that make such a huge difference in the community and the nonprofits that work hard to make La Crosse a better place. It is so uplifting and heartwarming to know there are numerous people in this community who want to see La Crosse be the best it can be for everyone who lives here. If I hadn’t started working at the community foundation, I would have never known about this world of giving right here in La Crosse.

What do you enjoy doing in your spare time?

One thing I have always loved to do is read. Unfortunately, throughout college, I have been better at buying books than actually reading them, but this summer, I have dedicated a lot of time to reading all the books that accumulated on my selves.

My favorite genre is nonfiction because I love to learn about other perspectives and subjects that I don’t know much about. I also love to read memoirs and personal essay accounts of people’s real lives. Some of my current favorite authors are Angela Davis and bell hooks. When I’m not reading, I enjoy spending time with my friends at the movies or playing video games together!