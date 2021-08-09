Good Works: GROW connects kids with healthy food, nature

It was recess time at a local elementary school. Nearby in the school garden, Linda Vale, GROW’s operations director, was getting ready for garden lessons. A student approached her and asked if she could help in the garden. Soon the student was helping make wire cages to keep plants safe from critters. Shortly after, another student joined in, allowing the first student a chance to teach her skills and lead a peer in this caring work activity.
The teachers watched in awe. It turned out the first student was new to the area. She had been very quiet and rarely engaged with students or staff. During her time in the garden she shared with Linda that her family has a history of growing, generational seed saving and providing for their family through gardening. The garden not only offered this student a calm space to recharge for the classroom, she was also able to share her heritage, be a leader and connect with others.
GROW is a nonprofit with a mission to connect youth to healthy food and nature through high quality hands-on garden-based learning experiences to nourish growing minds and bodies. The group was originally established in 2012 when a group of enthusiastic parents realized the impact school garden education could make on the overall health and wellness of students.
GROW currently maintains and provides programming at eight school garden sites in the Coulee Region, provides farm experiences at Deep Roots Community Farm, and year-round programming and growing in a newly obtained growing space in the greenhouse facility on the Western Technical College’s campus.
GROW programs offer experiential learning that increases the exposure to freshly grown produce and the likelihood of a child trying new foods through seed to table learning. Our lessons incorporate math and science curriculum as well as mindfulness exercises to build resiliency and good mental health. Lessons use sustainable growing practices to teach students where their food comes from while giving them experience caring for the growing space and tasting new foods.
During the pandemic, GROW diligently and creatively worked to remain connected to students through weekly videos, Kids Cooking Challenges and garden produce handouts. Although this was successful, GROW staff was overjoyed to return to the gardens in the spring of 2021 for in-person, hands-on garden lessons with the theme of “Being Plant Scientists,” as well as to hold summer school classes, Open Garden events and Farm Camps.
As GROW moves forward with resilience and continues to strive to make a positive impact on the health of the youth in the Coulee Region and beyond, more than ever, we need the support of the community to provide opportunities for youth to connect with the earth and to continue to expand our programs to families and students from pre-k to post secondary schools.
We rely heavily on donations from individuals and businesses along with grants to fund our programming. Financial support through one time or monthly donations make a big impact. By signing up for our newsletters on our website, GROWLaCrosse.org and following us on Facebook people can stay aware of our activities and events. Individuals and families can get involved by signing up to volunteer in the gardens.
On Sept. 10 from 5 to 10 p.m. we will celebrate our programs with a Great GROW Get Together at Pearl Street Brewery. There will be raffle baskets, silent auction items, live music by Flibbertigibbet and food trucks. All are welcome to this event.
All funds raised will help ensure we can continue to provide exceptional seed to table education to the youth in our region.
Kari Bersagel Braley is executive director and Bonnie Martin is outreach coordinator for GROW.