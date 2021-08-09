Good Works: GROW connects kids with healthy food, nature

GROW programs offer experiential learning that increases the exposure to freshly grown produce and the likelihood of a child trying new foods through seed to table learning. Our lessons incorporate math and science curriculum as well as mindfulness exercises to build resiliency and good mental health. Lessons use sustainable growing practices to teach students where their food comes from while giving them experience caring for the growing space and tasting new foods.

During the pandemic, GROW diligently and creatively worked to remain connected to students through weekly videos, Kids Cooking Challenges and garden produce handouts. Although this was successful, GROW staff was overjoyed to return to the gardens in the spring of 2021 for in-person, hands-on garden lessons with the theme of “Being Plant Scientists,” as well as to hold summer school classes, Open Garden events and Farm Camps.

As GROW moves forward with resilience and continues to strive to make a positive impact on the health of the youth in the Coulee Region and beyond, more than ever, we need the support of the community to provide opportunities for youth to connect with the earth and to continue to expand our programs to families and students from pre-k to post secondary schools.