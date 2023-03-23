GROW La Crosse has been connecting youth to healthy food and nature for 10 years. Through school gardens and outdoor classrooms, GROW has educated thousands of local children using garden-based, hands-on teaching. But after 10 years, the original gardens are showing the wear and tear of weather and age. The gardens now need to be refreshed for future students, and GROW is seeking the community’s support to get the supplies and resources needed to renew the spaces.

Kari Bersagel Braley is the executive director and co-founder of GROW La Crosse.

What is your favorite food to grow and cook with?

I love to grow and cook with garlic. It is a delicious and resilient plant. Garlic is planted in the fall, withstands the harsh winter and is one of the first plants to start growing in the spring. You can eat the garlic scape or the flower and stem early in the season and then harvest the bulb later in the summer. In terms of cooking with it, it brings such amazing flavor with its strong aroma and taste. It pairs nicely with my other favorites to grow — tomatoes and basil.

Why is it important for kids to have a connection to nature?

Nature itself is a fantastic teacher. We are in a technological age, which has its value in our world; however, I have watched children and adults become overly attached to their screens and devices. Children are spending less time outside exploring and playing in nature. It is especially important right now for children to experience nature and to be hands-on with the food they are eating in order to reap the physical and social-emotional benefits.

We have witnessed school classes who were overwhelmed and reaching their emotional limits within the confines of the indoors, come to a garden lesson and find calm and renewal. These moments demonstrate the power of nature. Watching students light up as they taste a vegetable for the first time during a garden taste test demonstrates the power of hands-on nutrition learning in a society that often leans on fast versus fresh.

What would you be happy doing every day for the rest of your career?

Having seen the organization from its inception and from several different angles as a volunteer board member, to a garden educator and now to executive director, I love to tell the story of the organization and its impact. I love to share my own stories from working with children in the gardens and all the “aha moments” students have, and the sense of wonder they bring to the learning. Now in my leadership role, I love to highlight the amazing job our staff and board of directors are doing to impact the lives of youth and families in our community. In addition, quite honestly, if I can be around plants for the rest of my career in some capacity, that would be a bonus.