Good Works: Hamilton Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization

Working with one of the more diverse schools in La Crosse County, Hamilton Elementary’s parent-teacher organization is seeking to create greater equity and opportunity for students and their families, as well as support staff who are working to provide an excellent education. The PTO is seeking community support to help provide basic supplies such as water bottles, clothing and weather-appropriate gear. They also want to ensure all students can participate in field trips and family fun nights. While the caring community goes a long way to serve kids and families, gifts toward meeting these specific needs will ensure kids and their families have the same opportunities to succeed.

Jane Benzschawel is vice president of the PTO and a parent volunteer at Hamilton Elementary School.

Why are you involved with Hamilton PTO?My awesome second-grader is the main reason I’m involved, and our family will have an awesome kindergartener at Hamilton in the near future. I have a background in nonprofit work, so I thought I could be useful to the school community with some of my experience. There is also a dedicated group of parents and staff who are great to spend time with and work alongside for Family Fun Nights, fundraising and strategizing around how best to identify and respond to student needs. It is meaningful to me and helps me feel purposeful to serve my community. My partner and I also enjoy the opportunity to volunteer weekly in the second-grade classroom, reading to students and supporting their learning. If you’re interested in volunteering at Hamilton Elementary, it is a great privilege to build relationships with students and watch them take off on their learning adventures.

What surprises you most about fellow families or faculty/staff at Hamilton? I am most surprised by how consistently Hamilton Elementary School staff greet students, families and community members with a warm welcome and offer compassionate community in a day and age when schools have so many responsibilities to meet — including and beyond education. You can feel that the staff and students at Hamilton Elementary School strive to treat everyone who walks through the door with kindness and dignity, even when resources are stretched thin. Community matters here, and you can feel the investment made upon entry. I find this surprising because, in my experience, being greeted with warmth and caring is not always universally prioritized in our culture these days. And it makes me treasure being a part of this special experience at Hamilton Elementary for my student and my family.

What’s the most valuable thing you learned in elementary school?The most important thing I learned in elementary school is that the power of a caring adult can move mountains for kids. Having adults beyond your caregivers and family see, believe and invest in you with unconditional positive regard can deeply shape how you see yourself in the world and helps you believe in your own ability to be part of a better world. In my life, it meant finding encouragement that supported my confidence to follow my interests and passion, even if they changed from week to week. I always knew that I had at least one teacher who believed in me, which helped me believe in myself. At Hamilton Elementary School, I’ve observed directly the power of caring adults and how, over the course of time, regular investment in children has led to incredible intellectual, social and emotional growth.

