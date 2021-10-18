Good Works: Helping people with disabilities enjoy the outdoors

Formed in 2003, the North American Squirrel Association (n.a.s.a.) is a nonprofit organization that grew out of a desire to provide people with disabilities in community with outdoor opportunities such as hunting and fishing.

Using donated funds and equipment from generous individuals and businesses in the Coulee Region, n.a.s.a. has been able to provide such opportunities free of charge, all the while continuing to grow and expand into other recreational sports including skiing, kayaking, golf, sled hockey and biking.

A very popular activity we offer is to take a boat ride on Lake Onalaska. N.a.s.a. operates a pontoon boat that is available free of charge to small groups and individuals. Each year around 3,000 individuals take leisurely rides on the lake enjoying the beautiful scenery and the freedom of gliding on the water. We also own and loan out several trackchairs that are available for people to navigate local trails, go hunting and participate in class field trips that are in parks and off paved pathways.

In recent years, another n.a.s.a. group has formed in Tomah. They dedicated an All Abilities Playground this year, located in Butts Park on the northeastern shore of Lake Tomah. The playground was the final phase of a dream that began in 2017, to build an inclusive park. In addition to the playground, the n.a.s.a. inclusive park contains an accessible shelter for picnics and grilling, an accessible fishing pier and an accessible pontoon boat available free for people with disabilities.

N.a.s.a. is an all-volunteer agency that relies on generous donations and fundraising through our annual banquet and other smaller fundraisers. In past years, 750 people attended our spring banquet at the La Crosse Center.

The funds raised helped to fund the purchase of adaptive equipment, pay for maintenance of the equipment and host activities. Unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions, we have not been able to hold our fundraising banquet for the past two years. The inability to hold our usual fundraiser has seriously impacted our ability to fund our activities.

Although we halted all activities during the height of the COVID outbreak, we have been able to resume activities in recent months utilizing all county recommendations for COVID safety. All of the projects are on a very restricted budget at this time until we are clear as to our ability to raise funds in the future. We are hopeful that 2022 allows this to happen for all of us.

