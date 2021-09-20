Good Works: Helping vulnerable people in a challenging time

Bluff Country Family Resources has been providing high-quality, confidential services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse since 1984. Over the last 37 years, we have experienced many changes as the funding and the community needs ebb and flow. However, like many others, COVID-19 brought on an unprecedented level of challenges for our agency.

The services that we provide are very personal in nature which made the shift to virtual platforms, isolation, and social distancing a huge obstacle for us. We focus on the safety of our program participants and that often means bringing people to our space to work on things like safety planning, obtaining protective orders, support groups, shopping for necessities, medical appointments, apartment showings, and much more. We had to be careful of the unpredictable virus, but we also had to be careful not to re-traumatize survivors and leave them feeling unsupported in a world that was social distancing.

We anticipated a very large increase in crisis calls and violence during lockdown. It seemed inevitable that people in unstable environments would experience an increase in safety risks when employers, community resources and schools all started operating differently. Putting people at home and under a new level of stress was a recipe for disaster. What we actually saw was a huge decrease in crisis calls, which was concerning. We don’t have a clear picture as to why this happened but we guess that it was harder for survivors to reach out when they were locked down with the person harming them. Despite the lack of calls, we remained open and ready to meet the need in any way possible. We were providing all services, although many of them were provided differently. 2021 is actually when we were faced with the large increase in volume of calls and needs in the communities that we serve.