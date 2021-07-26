Good Works: HorseSense helps those with disabilities

One of the key aspects about a horse that makes these animals so special is how in tune they are with emotions. Horses possess high communication capabilities and respond according to the demeanors and behaviors of those around them. So when a rider shows up to a lesson excited, anxious or upset, the horse is able to recognize these emotions.

In many ways, this characteristic is like a special mirror that reveals a rider’s true mental state. And when a rider learns to first identify those feelings, then understand where those emotions are coming from and eventually work through them, that is where much of the magic is found — but this is only possible because of the bond between horse and rider.

Demand for lessons at HorseSense has skyrocketed as more and more people learn about the powerful impact a relationship with a horse can have on their overall health. The ridership of our traditional therapeutic horseback riding program increased by 184% since 2017 and our HorseSense for Heroes Veterans program has grown by 500%. There are currently more than 40 individuals on a waitlist for lessons, largely in response to COVID-19.