Good Works: HorseSense helps those with disabilities

HorseSense has been dedicated to enriching the lives of youth, adults and military veterans with disabilities for more than 30 years.
Established in 1989, our small nonprofit organization strives to improve the bodies, minds and spirits of riders by providing weekly therapeutic horseback riding lessons that improve physical and mental health as riders build a one-of-a-kind relationship with a horse.
But what’s so special about the horse, anyway?
This question is one that I am often asked when interviewed about the topic of therapeutic horseback riding.
And the answer can be difficult to explain because the horse can mean many different things to many different people.
For a quadriplegic who is paralyzed from the shoulders down, for example, the horse can be his or her functioning limbs and the sense of freedom they live without. But to the combat veteran who suffers with PTSD on the other hand, the horse can be the first friend they learn to trust again after living through earth-shattering trauma.
The significance of the horse is not found in the simple act of riding — even though there are many physical health benefits in doing so — rather, the great impact of working with these gentle giants is found in the bond that’s established between the rider and the horse, and fortified through weeks of connection.
One of the key aspects about a horse that makes these animals so special is how in tune they are with emotions. Horses possess high communication capabilities and respond according to the demeanors and behaviors of those around them. So when a rider shows up to a lesson excited, anxious or upset, the horse is able to recognize these emotions.
In many ways, this characteristic is like a special mirror that reveals a rider’s true mental state. And when a rider learns to first identify those feelings, then understand where those emotions are coming from and eventually work through them, that is where much of the magic is found — but this is only possible because of the bond between horse and rider.
Demand for lessons at HorseSense has skyrocketed as more and more people learn about the powerful impact a relationship with a horse can have on their overall health. The ridership of our traditional therapeutic horseback riding program increased by 184% since 2017 and our HorseSense for Heroes Veterans program has grown by 500%. There are currently more than 40 individuals on a waitlist for lessons, largely in response to COVID-19.
As HorseSense works hard to transition lessons back to full capacity since the pandemic, our small organization needs all hands on deck to help the many individuals with disabilities who need our support; volunteers are desperately needed for our upcoming fall session.
And financial support is critical for the continuation of our mission. HorseSense lost more than $50,000 in programmatic income alone last year as a result of COVID-19.
Now more than ever, our community needs the unique solace that can only be found through a relationship with the horse. Horses are non-judgmental creatures who fully accept a person for exactly who they are.
They are loyal and generous animals who can be hesitant to trust, but do so fully when they feel safe. And when that trust is established between both horse and rider, that’s when breakthroughs happen.
To learn more about our growing organization and get involved today, visit www.horsesensewi.org.
Samantha Hall is executive director of HorseSense.