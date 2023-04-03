HorseSense has helped thousands of people with disabilities gain independence through bonding with horses. Originally established for children, the program has since expanded to serve military veterans and other adults as well — all of them benefiting mentally and physically, regardless of their health condition.

Today, HorseSense seeks to add natural grazing feeders to keep therapy horses healthy. Natural grazing feeders allow horses, when they’re not in the pasture, to eat from the ground in a way that is natural to their anatomy. Natural feeders support the horses’ gastrointestinal tract and prevent serious digestive problems, like colic, that can be fatal to horses.

Samantha Hall is the executive director of HorseSense.

What’s your earliest memory involving a horse?

Like many young girls, I had a fascination and love of horses when I was a kid. I was born and raised in Minneapolis, though, so my hands-on experiences with horses were few and far between. I have brief memories of interacting with horses on class field trips, but it wasn’t until I started working at HorseSense that I truly got to know the horse.

I started taking lessons soon after starting my job at HorseSense in 2018 so that I could understand firsthand why our mission is so important. Although I do not have a diagnosed disability, I do struggle with anxiety and perfectionism. Working with the horses has had a positive effect on my mental health because it forces my mind to be present in the moment instead of thinking, and worrying, about the countless tasks on my to-do list — and whether or not I did them well enough. Instead, I am focusing entirely on the horse’s demeanor, behavior and response to instruction throughout a lesson, temporarily leaving my troubles behind.

This simple yet complex interaction fosters stress relief, builds self-esteem, alleviates physical and mental pressures, and results in an incredibly fun and rewarding experience that is unlike any other therapeutic practice.

What is it about horses that lend themselves so well to therapy for people with physical, psychological and cognitive disabilities?

This question is one that I am often asked when interviewed about the topic of therapeutic horseback riding. And the answer can be difficult to explain because the horse can mean many different things to many different people.

For a person with quadriplegia who is paralyzed from the shoulders down, for example, the horse can be their functioning limbs and the sense of freedom they otherwise live without. But to the combat veteran who suffers with PTSD, on the other hand, the horse can be the first friend they learn to trust again after living through earth-shattering trauma.

The significance of the horse is not found in the simple act of riding – even though there are many physical health benefits in doing so. Rather, the great impact of working with these gentle giants is found in the bond that’s established between the rider and the horse and fortified through weeks of connection.

What’s the most touching interaction you’ve witnessed between a client and one of your horses?

Erik, now 21, has been a HorseSense rider for many years. He started when he was just 7 years old. Diagnosed with 1p36 deletion syndrome, a chromosome disorder, he did not speak when he first came to HorseSense. He used sign language and hand gestures to communicate instead.

During lessons, Erik would tap on Loki’s neck — one of our therapy horses at the time — to communicate with him to stop or go. And over time, Erik gained the confidence to speak some of his first words: “Loki,” “go,” “walk on” and “trot,” among others.

Erik’s mother, Marlis O’Brien, noted that the horses didn’t mind if his speech was delayed or his balance was off. She said the horses understand him better than most humans.

1p36 deletion syndrome causes severe intellectual disabilities and affects Erik’s fine and gross motor skills, balance, muscle tone, vision, hearing and his ability to walk and talk. But riding at HorseSense has helped his balance, motor skills and speech, all while having fun.

Seeing him riding independently, mastering the two-point and trotting is nothing short of a miracle.