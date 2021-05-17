Good Works: Hunger Task Force works to keep community fed

When the pandemic began, our staff took on new and unfamiliar roles and responsibilities. With several of our partner food programs either closing or severely limiting hours, we had to devise new plans for services that included coordinating drive-up food distributions. In the first three months alone, we joined forces to distribute nearly 750,000 pounds of food.

As a member of The Hunger Relief Federation of Wisconsin, we served as the Western Wisconsin area hub for the distribution of 242,311 pounds of milk and cheese from the Dairy Recovery Program, 547,000 pounds of Trade Mitigation foods, and 846,238 pounds of Farmer to Family Boxes. Our own food recovery efforts saw an increase in donations from 1,308,537 pounds in 2019 to 2,299,327 in 2020.

We are the voice of the hungry: We help the community and government officials better understand the needs of the hungry. With our role in the Hunger Relief Federation of Wisconsin, we advocate for better nutrition programs and policies focusing on health and related issues. We share information with legislators and inform them how changes to programs like FoodShare can affect those who struggle.