Good Works: Hunger Task Force works to keep community fed

The Hunger Task Force has a mission to “Be a voice for the hungry by harvesting community resources to alleviate hunger.”
Established in 1998, we are the area’s only free and local food bank. Food recovery and redistribution is based on the idea of using excess food to feed people in need when they need it. Food banks play a part in addressing food waste while also helping people facing food insecurity. A food bank differs from a food pantry in that we have the warehouse, freezer and refrigerator capacity to distribute millions of pounds of donated food every year to food pantries, meal sites and youth programs.
Our network consists of over 500 donor suppliers and 118 food programs in seven counties. Hundreds of thousands of individuals benefit annually from our food donations. From the smallest pantry that helps a handful of people to the largest meal site that regularly serves hundreds, The Hunger Task Force is an essential source for the foods they need to feed the hungry-and we do it for free.
Being local is important. Our central location makes food distribution more efficient; we can respond quickly to recover foods from area sources. The short transportation time keeps the food fresh and safe and all donated food stays in our local communities.
We also operate the Kane Street Community Garden, the only garden in the area that grows and distributes on-site to anyone in the community in need of fresh, nutritious produce. Our annual goal is to grow nearly 30,000 pounds of fresh produce each season. Even during the pandemic, we grew and distributed over 29,000 pounds.
When the pandemic began, our staff took on new and unfamiliar roles and responsibilities. With several of our partner food programs either closing or severely limiting hours, we had to devise new plans for services that included coordinating drive-up food distributions. In the first three months alone, we joined forces to distribute nearly 750,000 pounds of food.
As a member of The Hunger Relief Federation of Wisconsin, we served as the Western Wisconsin area hub for the distribution of 242,311 pounds of milk and cheese from the Dairy Recovery Program, 547,000 pounds of Trade Mitigation foods, and 846,238 pounds of Farmer to Family Boxes. Our own food recovery efforts saw an increase in donations from 1,308,537 pounds in 2019 to 2,299,327 in 2020.
We are the voice of the hungry: We help the community and government officials better understand the needs of the hungry. With our role in the Hunger Relief Federation of Wisconsin, we advocate for better nutrition programs and policies focusing on health and related issues. We share information with legislators and inform them how changes to programs like FoodShare can affect those who struggle.
Food insecurity is a critical aspect of the current health crisis and we are committed to ensuring our community stays fed. Despite rapidly changing conditions, The Hunger Task Force continues to demonstrate remarkable adaptability and resilience, but we’ve never done this single-handedly. Our programs and services rely on the generosity of those in the community who believe that everyone has the right to adequate food obtained with dignity.