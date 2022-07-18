Good Works: Jacob Hart, Holmen Area Community Center

The Holmen Area Community Center works to connect all generations by providing adult, senior, family and intergenerational programs and services. While it primarily serves adults and senior citizens, it also partners with the Boys & Girls Club, the School District of Holmen and many other community organizations to bridge the generational gap.

Membership at the center is open to all adults in the Holmen area, with many programs available to the public and numerous member benefits. It offers programs and services in creative arts, fitness, social, intergenerational, clubs and hobbies, health services, support groups, education, adult recreation and wellness and nutrition.

Most members reside in the Holmen and Holland area, but about one in five reside in Onalaska, La Crosse or another local community.

Jacob Hart is the executive director of the Holmen Area Community Center.

Where were you born? What is an interesting fact about your hometown?

I was born and raised in Marengo, Illinois, a small farming community 55 miles northwest of Chicago. Three major state and U.S. highways intersect in Marengo, including Grant Memorial Highway, Illinois Route 23 and U.S. Route 20. During the Civil War era, Route 20 was the main trail where lead was hauled from the Galena mines to Chicago.

If you could plan the ideal event at Holmen Community Center, what would it be, and how would it look?

For me, the ideal event at the Holmen Area Community Center would be a family-friendly community celebration with our partners in the plaza in which the facility is located. A “Plaza Party” would get back to the roots of why the community center idea was first developed more than 14 years ago: the relationships.

Individual and communal growth through the programs and services offered by the center and our partners are helping to create a model of community for years to come. However, none of this is truly possible without the relationships formed in a community that cares for each member.

A celebration that can highlight businesses in Holmen and the surrounding area, the cultures represented here, the history paired with the rapid growth, the energy of our community youth, the wisdom and captivation of our senior citizens, and the gifts of everyone in between — this would be an event that would truly speak to the reason we are here.

How would you like to see the center grow in the next 10 years?

I want HACC to be a community hub for Holmen and the surrounding area. This will be a place where folks come to join a fitness class, grab a cup of coffee, chat with old friends, meet new friends, attend an educational program, host a staff training, celebrate a baby shower or wedding reception, network, share a meal, garden, cook, create art and so much more.

I want this to be a place where all are welcome and where there are no limits on the interactions that can happen between people and the growth that will undoubtedly follow. HACC will be recognized as a place everyone can call “home,” a steward of community resources, a valued partner for community organizations and businesses and a place that gives of ourselves for the betterment of the community.

We are well on our way only two years into operation, with over 350 members, over 10,000 program attendees annually and over 12,000 senior meals served each year.