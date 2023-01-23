Good Works: Jason Larsen, St. Clare Health Mission

Since its beginning 30 years ago, St. Clare Health Mission has sought to ensure everyone in the greater La Crosse community has access to needed medical care. It’s been challenging to realize that vision, as many people in rural areas can’t find transportation to the mission. That changed when area Rotary clubs came together, raised funds and purchased a new mobile clinic for St. Clare.

In the six months since it began operating, the Rotary Mobile Clinic has proven to be an invaluable resource for the region. From serving local people who are homeless to rural immigrants, St. Clare has delivered health care to more than 200 individuals — providing primary care, wound care, vaccinations and more. Today, it seeks funding to keep it fueled and stocked with medical supplies to continue caring for people who have low incomes and are uninsured.

Jason Larsen is the executive director of St. Clare Health Mission.

What has changed the most since St. Clare Health Mission started?

The change in demographic over the past decade has been the most compelling. When we began in 1993, patients mirrored the largely white La Crosse population. In 2022, 55% of our patient visits were with non-English speaking Latino community members. We have shifted to bilingual forms, interpreters, and delivering care in a manner that is more culturally appropriate to the needs of the Latino community. Our Spanish-speaking community health worker, Nelly, from that community, rooted in Arcadia, has become one of the greatest assets for us and for her community.

If St. Clare Health Mission received an unrestricted grant of $1 million, how would you use it?

One of our greatest needs currently is updating our facilities. We have been in the same aging clinic, with no updates to the building, for almost 30 years. If we were to receive a $1 million unrestricted grant, we would most certainly use it to update our clinic and add a garage for our Rotary Mobile Clinic.

Was there a day or event in this job that was life-changing for you? What happened, and how did it affect you?

There have been many life-changing moments. A patient we saw for back pain and body aches comes to mind most often. The patient was on crutches but wasn’t sure why; he said he had always needed them. When the doctor came in, he clarified that he, in fact, has used crutches his entire life and was not sure why. After the visit, the physician looked at me in astonishment and told me of this patient’s lifelong, physically debilitating medical condition.

Here was a Latino patient, in his 20s, with a serious medical condition that had never officially been diagnosed. What has affected me most about this story is this patient was brought to the clinic in a full van; his four friends had all accompanied him to his appointment. I wondered if this patient were white, would he be as socially connected as this Latino patient? My heart tells me the answer is no. This patient will never leave me as there was so much to unpack in my brain and heart — medically and socially.

