This Sunday, Riverside Park will be blanketed by music lovers as the La Crosse Jazz Orchestra returns for its Jazz in the Park concert series. Held every Sunday in July, each concert incorporates selections of big band classics, contemporary big band, pop, vocal and instrumental features. This week's concert features the music of big bands and composers from Vancouver to San Diego. The concerts are free and begin at 7 p.m. in the Riverside Park Bandshell.

In addition to the Jazz in the Park series, La Crosse Jazz Orchestra also performs for arts series in the La Crosse area, including Moon Tunes and Winona's Swinging in the Street, and several other communities, as well as numerous conventions. This year, the LJO will add three additional concerts at the Cappella Performing Arts Center during the fall, winter and spring.

Karyn Quinn is the bass player for the LJO and manages its website and publicity.

How did you discover the bass was the right instrument for you?

I somewhat stumbled into the world of bass playing while in seventh grade band. One day the band director told us that he was starting up a jazz band and needed a bass guitar player. I played percussion and stood way in the back of the band and only heard him say "guitar." Since I had already dabbled with the acoustic guitar, I raised my hand, and the next thing you know, I had a lesson set up with the director for picking up the "bass guitar." At the first lesson, it became clear we were talking about the double bass, so the director and I jumped in to learn how to play!

I think the real key to the story is that this director, Harvey Halpaus, loved jazz music and shared that passion with our little combo and jazz band. Each week he would send jazz albums home with us to listen to. In the mid-'70s when all my peers were listening to folk and rock, I was listening to Miles Davis, Art Blakey and The Jazz Messengers! I loved the sound of the bass and the special individualized roll it served in the jazz music. After a couple years becoming proficient on the electric bass, I knew I really needed to play the double bass or acoustic bass to be a real jazz musician.

If you could invite any musician in the world, living or deceased, to play with the La Crosse Jazz Orchestra, who would it be?

This is a tough question to answer because there are so many wonderful musicians that I would love to hear with the band, have the opportunity to hear live, and perform with. My first instinct is to go with the great big band leader Count Basie or Duke Ellington; my second instinct is to go with a woman band leader such as Mary Lou Williams or Toshiko Akyoshi; but I would probably say my choice would be bassist Christian McBride.

Christian has a big strong sound, and I would love to hear how he swings and drives the band. Besides his great playing, he has a wealth of knowledge, having studied with master bassists Ray Brown and John Clayton. His experiences as a radio show host ("The Lowdown: Conversations With Christian" and NPR's "Jazz Night in America") give him a gift for storytelling to bridge the gap between artist, music and audience. I know I would learn a lot hanging around with him, and our audience would love him. If anyone reading this wants to pay for his fees to get him here, that would be great!

What do you enjoy most about performing with the La Crosse Jazz Orchestra?

It is a joy to play with some of the best musicians in the region that all have a common goal to play at a high artistic level. I love my role of playing bass with the band and laying down a quarter-note bass line that everyone locks into. That may sound simple or boring for some, but for me it is fun! I also look forward to the Jazz in the Park concerts at Riverside Park because it is such a great experience to perform on that band shell in a setting overlooking the Mississippi River, with the sun just getting ready to set in the west and hundreds of smiling and happy people enjoying the music and the atmosphere.