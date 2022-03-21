Good Works: Jed Olson at ORA Trails

Jed Olson is the executive director of ORA Trails — Outdoor Recreation Alliance of the 7 Rivers Region.

ORA Trails works to build happy, healthy and resilient communities by providing access to equitable and sustainable outdoor recreation experiences. It serves a broad and diverse spectrum of the community with events, programs and trail projects that impact people of all ages, abilities, income levels and neighborhoods.

What service does your agency provide that you’re most proud of?

I am most proud of our organization when we can “stand in the gap.” Many projects and programs that we are involved in would never see the light of day without our input. We provide a pathway to go from idea to reality. Municipalities and land managers are so busy providing the basics, that they often don’t have the staff, expertise or budget to add in the “extra” and “cool” that really makes a community special. We do that.

Was there a day or event in this job that was life-changing for you?

I’ve only been at this job for about a year, but I’ve been doing this work for my entire adult life. My life has been changing in preparation for this job for a very long time. In my early twenties I had a deep passion for both “extreme sports” AND for social justice. I split my time between advocating for vulnerable populations of young people and pursuing my own adventures by bike and board. I had the opportunity to work with a surf camp that operated out of a community center and I got to see pure joy on kids’ faces when we’d get them out in the water. This experience opened my eyes to our innate similarities and the universal power of nature to build strong individuals and strong communities.

If you were to be in a yearbook now, what would be your caption and why?

Although I may not have been known for making sound, logical or forward-thinking decisions in my youth, I did get lucky with some of my choices. For my real high school yearbook, I stole a phrase from a favorite T-shirt of mine that read: “Stand Alone to See Where You Stand.” I think that this quote has stood the test of time and I still love how such a simple statement can lead. For me it says that we need to stand up for what is right regardless of what is popular. When we do this independently, then look around, we will find ourselves standing, not alone, but among the true leaders of our community.

