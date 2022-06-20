Good Works: Josė Rubio-Zepeda, Coulee Region Immigration Task Force

Rooted in social justice, the Coulee Region Immigration Task Force welcomes, advocates and educates to support immigrants in the local area. Many of the individuals the task force serves come to the U.S. from Central American and African countries, but the center exists to advocate for immigrants from points around the world. In addition to its advocacy work, the task force helps immigrants in mixed-status families and those who need help with necessities like rental assistance, food and clothing.

José Rubio-Zepeda is the social media coordinator for the Coulee Region Immigration Task Force.

What service does your agency provide that makes you most proud?

During 2020, we raised over $100,000 for immigrant families in the Coulee Region with the support of the La Crosse Community Foundation and the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration (FSPA). We held food, clothing and cleaning supply drives. In 2021, we collaborated and organized with Voces de La Frontera (a nonprofit organization in Milwaukee) to hold a rally in downtown La Crosse to bring attention to immigrants as essential workers. I’m most proud of our continued advocacy for Latinx families in the Coulee Region. We’ve received multiple grants in the last few years, with the latest from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to hold three wellness fairs in La Crosse, Monroe and Trempealeau counties.

What’s the best career advice you’ve ever received?

The best career advice I have received is not to take myself too seriously. A mentor of mine in college shared this with me, and it continues to resonate with me. Through my education and community involvement, it reminds me not to take everything so seriously. It has assisted me not to lose sight of why I do what I do and to find pleasure and fun in the work I engage in, both professionally and throughout the community.

If you could change any law or enact any new legislation, what would it be?

The one piece of legislation I would immediately change in Wisconsin would be to provide in-state tuition for immigrant students in public higher education. It’s up to schools to decide whether they provide some partial out-of-state tuition waivers to students. Eighteen states provide access to in-state tuition and some financial aid or scholarships for individuals with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients and undocumented students. The access and the ability to receive financial aid for educational opportunities beyond high school are paramount. Whether this is through a college degree, workforce development or learning a trade, education has become essential to not just economic development but community development and retention of individuals to a region.

