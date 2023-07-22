With bi-monthly soup dinners that fund local projects, La Crosse SOUP not only brings a sense of community spirit but also a fresh perspective on how local change can be funded and executed.

At quarterly events, attendees hear from four groups or individuals who each pitch an idea to make La Crosse better. Those pitching have four minutes to convey their idea to the audience. The audience can ask four questions and then votes for the pitch they like the best. The group garnering the most votes takes home all the money raised that evening to help fund their project.

La Crosse SOUP events reflect what it means to be a community. In addition to drawing 200-300 to the events, SOUP has restaurants donating soup, businesses donating space, students operating bake sales, and attendees who pay $5 for admission. Every single person is important in the collaborative model that empowers individuals to directly impact their neighborhoods while breaking bread over a bowl of soup.

SOUP director Josh Court and the rest of the SOUP board are hard at work preparing for the next La Crosse SOUP, scheduled for 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, at the Black River Public Beach shelter. Visit soupnation.org for details.

What's the most you have raised at a single event?

Typically, we can raise about $2,000-$3,000 in 90 minutes. Last January, we did an event at the Rivoli and raised over $6,000. The event was well attended, and audience members were quite generous. In addition, the student's bake sale was really successful, and a local face-painting artist donated proceeds. Finally, Beer by Bike Brigade surprised us all and gave an additional $1,000 to the ideas that took 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place.

The winning pitch was from four 5th graders from State Road Elementary who wanted to add all-abilities playground equipment to their school. They did a great job explaining the need and their plan. This project got local media attention, and the fundraising continued after the SOUP event. It was truly a magical night.

What is the most memorable pitch you've experienced with La Crosse SOUP?

There have been so many amazing pitches over the years, and this community's generosity has raised almost $100,000 at SOUP events. My favorite pitches are often the ones that do not win but take the energy and excitement of the night to find ways to fund their project after the event. It's not uncommon to see audience members connect with the pitches, and in a short time, we see new collaborations and fundraising happen because of SOUP.

My favorite came from a 9-year-old boy named Carter. One winter, Carter noticed that many people were standing outside the La Crosse Warming Center appeared cold. He submitted a pitch to buy coats, hats, and gloves for those experiencing homelessness. Again, he did not win, but audience members were inspired. People gave money and winter gear to Carter. In a short time, he was able to donate over 700 pieces of clothing.

What is one thing about La Crosse SOUP you wish more people understood?

It is hard to explain the experience of a La Crosse SOUP event. To call it a fundraising event is not doing it justice. There is a feeling and emotion that can only be experienced when hundreds of your neighbors come together because they want to make La Crosse a better place. We make it easy on those attending; everyone is welcome, and $5 gets you a cup of soup, bread, and a vote. You can also buy some baked goods from local students and possibly win a door prize.

In those 90 minutes, you will hear from everyday people who see a need in our community and have an idea of how to make La Crosse better. You will smile, laugh, and oftentimes shed a tear because the experience is so moving. The greatest part is that those feelings stay with you long after the winner is announced.