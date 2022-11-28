 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GOOD WORKS | Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin

Good Works: Karolee Behringer, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin

Karolee Behringer

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin's Karolee Behringer often attends community events providing information about services, answering questions and networking.

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin offers patient services, education and advocacy to help people manage their sexual and reproductive health. With 22 health centers across Wisconsin, PPWI is the state’s largest nonprofit reproductive health care provider and serves 60,000 patients each year.

For many patients, PPWI is their only source of health care and serves as an entry point into the health care system. PPWI provides health care referrals for everything from prenatal care, adoption, mammograms and cancer treatment to high blood pressure and diabetes.

Karolee Behringer is PPWI’s regional community partnerships coordinator.

If someone made a movie about your life, what genre would it be, and who would play you?

If a movie were to be made of my life, the genre would have to be a combination of adventure and comedy. I once read that an adventure helps you feel better on the inside and outside while providing you with tons of new experiences and that a comedy is a type of drama meant to amuse. I can, with all certainty, tell you that my 30-plus years working in sexual and reproductive health and raising six kids have provided me with both! Who would play me? That’s a tough one, but I would have to say Kristen Wiig.

What surprises you most about the work that you do?

Well, there are a lot of things that surprise me, some good, some not so good, but those surprises are what motivate me and keep me committed to improving the health of individuals and families. If I had to pick one thing, it would have to be the inequities in access to quality reproductive health care that still exist. It is frustrating to me that in 2022 access to health care for marginalized communities, low-income, uninsured/underinsured and individuals in areas with limited health care resources is still an issue. On the positive side of things, I am grateful every day for the generosity and understanding I see from so many in the La Crosse and surrounding communities.

If you received an unrestricted grant of $1 million for Planned Parenthood, what would you do with it and why?

Even though Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin has 22 health centers across the state that provide the full range of reproductive health care services, there are still many individuals who experience barriers to accessing this essential health care. If I received an unrestricted grant for $1 million, I would expand access to our services by funding a mobile unit and traveling medical team dedicated to providing these services to ensure individuals have a greater opportunity for economic, civic and social participation.

ABOUT THE SERIES

Good Works is published in partnership with the La Crosse Community Foundation. Each Monday, we feature individuals who help keep our community nonprofit organizations running, sharing what keeps them going, occasional insights into their lives outside work and what inspires them to continue serving others.

